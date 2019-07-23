A for sale sign was seen at the Trading Post in Victoria on Tuesday. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

The Trading Post in Langford is up for sale

For sale sign and retirement sign spotted Tuesday

A local treasure trove is up for sale.

The Trading Post on Jacklin Road in Langford has been in the community for years and is well-known for its incredible collection of antique treasures.

On Tuesday, a “for sale” notice was spotted on under the unique store’s sign as well as a another sign reading “retirement sale downstairs only” in the window.

READ ALSO: Merchant Of Cool: The Trading Post

The Trading Post is home to two different stores. On the ground floor is Memories, where high-end furniture and Persian rugs can be found. Memories is packed with furniture and unique pieces.

Downstairs is General Salvage, an antique store with prices starting at $1. It is home to several odds and ends, including 100-year-old skeleton keys.

READ ALSO: Businesses take a hit due to the construction of Jacklin Road

There is currently no signage about when the stores will officially close.

Black Press Media has reached out to the owners of Memories and General Salvage for comment.

