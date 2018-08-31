Things to do in Greater Victoria this weekend

Friday

Walk through the Victoria Inner Harbour this Friday and check out the 41st annual Classic Boat Festival. The event will include more than 100 classic boats, sail races, activities and workshops. The event runs Aug. 31 to Sept. 2. For more information, please call the Maritime Museum of B.C. at 250-385-4222.

With contortionists, musicians, comedians, fire performers, hoopers, circus performers, and more, you are sure to be amazed at this year’s Downtown Victoria Buskers Festival. The free, family-friendly five-day festival begins today (Aug. 31) and runs until Sept. 3. The performances take place in three locations: Centennial Square, Market Square, and Bastion Square. Performances run from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

The Saanich Fair is returning for its 150th year. The annual event features multiple rides, exhibits, competitions for jams, jellies, vegetables, fruit, knitting, sewing, livestock, crafts, art and photography, along with live music. This year’s headliners are Chris Buck Band on Saturday, followed by 54.40 on Sunday night. The fair runs Sept. 1 to 3. Admission for youth and seniors costs $8, adults cost $13, and children under 6 years old are free.

Gather up your friends or family, channel your creativity and spend a morning creating a masterpiece at the annual Sooke Beach Art Day. The family-friendly competition takes place at Whiffin Spit Beach and begins at 11 a.m. Those competing will build a work of art using only items found at the beach. Everyone is welcome to the free event, and prizes will be given out to competition winners.

Sunday

If you didn’t catch the Greek Fest earlier this month, don’t worry, it’s back for round two. The event runs Aug. 31 to Sept. 3 at 4648 Elk Lake Dr., in front of Commonwealth Place in Saanich. The event is sure to fulfill all your Greek food cravings with multiple different meals, snacks and desserts on the menu. Live music also runs at the event, beginning at noon and running until 10 p.m.

Monday

Spend your Monday off enjoying some blues music at the Victoria Inner Harbour. The Vancouver Island Blues Bash runs Sept. 1 to 3 and features local, regional, and international blues and R&B artists. Prices of tickets vary depending on the show. To find out about prices, please visit jazzvictoria.ca.