Contortionist Alakazam from Boston, MA, will be performing at this year’s Downtown Victoria Buskers Festival. (Photo from Downtown Victoria Buskers Festival website)

Things to do in Greater Victoria this weekend

Friday

Walk through the Victoria Inner Harbour this Friday and check out the 41st annual Classic Boat Festival. The event will include more than 100 classic boats, sail races, activities and workshops. The event runs Aug. 31 to Sept. 2. For more information, please call the Maritime Museum of B.C. at 250-385-4222.

With contortionists, musicians, comedians, fire performers, hoopers, circus performers, and more, you are sure to be amazed at this year’s Downtown Victoria Buskers Festival. The free, family-friendly five-day festival begins today (Aug. 31) and runs until Sept. 3. The performances take place in three locations: Centennial Square, Market Square, and Bastion Square. Performances run from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

The Saanich Fair is returning for its 150th year. The annual event features multiple rides, exhibits, competitions for jams, jellies, vegetables, fruit, knitting, sewing, livestock, crafts, art and photography, along with live music. This year’s headliners are Chris Buck Band on Saturday, followed by 54.40 on Sunday night. The fair runs Sept. 1 to 3. Admission for youth and seniors costs $8, adults cost $13, and children under 6 years old are free.

Gather up your friends or family, channel your creativity and spend a morning creating a masterpiece at the annual Sooke Beach Art Day. The family-friendly competition takes place at Whiffin Spit Beach and begins at 11 a.m. Those competing will build a work of art using only items found at the beach. Everyone is welcome to the free event, and prizes will be given out to competition winners.

Sunday

If you didn’t catch the Greek Fest earlier this month, don’t worry, it’s back for round two. The event runs Aug. 31 to Sept. 3 at 4648 Elk Lake Dr., in front of Commonwealth Place in Saanich. The event is sure to fulfill all your Greek food cravings with multiple different meals, snacks and desserts on the menu. Live music also runs at the event, beginning at noon and running until 10 p.m.

Monday

Spend your Monday off enjoying some blues music at the Victoria Inner Harbour. The Vancouver Island Blues Bash runs Sept. 1 to 3 and features local, regional, and international blues and R&B artists. Prices of tickets vary depending on the show. To find out about prices, please visit jazzvictoria.ca.

Previous story
Growing the South Island: John Pendray, Pendray Farms

Just Posted

Sooke Loggers swing to 4-0 record at Canadian fastball championships

Local squad plays two games today

About 25 parents scramble for daycare after owner of Langford-location bails

Head office offering parents deposits back

Dog walker injured by bear at Matheson Lake in Metchosin

An off-leash dog engaged a bear in a scuffle

BC Ferries cancels four sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

Spirit of Vancouver Island out of service due to incident involving a rescue boat

Longtime Victoria cannabis activist wants to bring expertise to council table

Ted Smith: ‘Lack of affordable housing the most pressing issue in 2018 municipal election’

Two sons lost to the opioid crisis, a B.C. mother calls for change

A Kelowna mother fights to stop the harm as Aug. 31 marks Overdose Awareness Day.

Growing the South Island: John Pendray, Pendray Farms

“I was born on a farm in Saanich down by Swan Lake 93 years ago, so I have seen a change or two”

Things to do in Greater Victoria this weekend

Friday Walk through the Victoria Inner Harbour this Friday and check out… Continue reading

Trudeau determined to build pipeline, tackle climate change despite court ruling

Prime minister says government will get Trans Mountain project built ‘in the right way’

Freeland takes high road as explosive Trump comments detonate in Washington

Speaking off the record, president dismissed Canada’s position on major NAFTA sticking points

One in four British Columbians have changed brands to avoid U.S. retailers: poll

A new survey suggests B.C.ers’ news and shopping habits have changed since Donald Trump was elected

B.C. government sets goals as kids head back to school in September

The B.C. Teachers’ Federation has blamed a shortage of teachers and specialists for causing disruptions in the last school year.

Canadian hockey player leaving hospital two months after campfire explosion

Lethbridge Hurricanes forward Ryan Vandervlis, burned in campfire incident, tweets he will be released from hospital.

No deal yet as NAFTA renegotiation talks turn bitter at critical stage

Freeland, Lighthizer reconvene in Washington as NAFTA talks reach critical stage

Most Read