Oak Bay residents Monica and Michael Miller say people from all over the city have been visiting their residence, located at 2311 Lansdowne Road, to check out their Halloween decoration. (Flavio Nienow/News staff)

This Oak Bay home’s Halloween decoration will put a smile on your face

The family tradition started 18 years ago; now their fan base is growing

Meet Oak Bay residents Monica and Michael Miller.

Their residence is located at 2311 Lansdowne Rd., but you probably won’t need GPS to find where they live.

That’s because the couple – and the two people they hired– spent about 60-man hours making their property as spooky as possible for Halloween. With incredible attention to detail, their front yard is filled with life-size ghosts, dozens of skulls, pumpkins, lights and sound effects.

The family tradition started 18 years ago at Christmas, but it progressively grew to include other holidays such as Easter and Canada Day.

“It brings us a lot of joy and fulfillment when we see a little kid standing there with this look of sheer amazement on their face,” said Michael, adding that tourist buses often slow down or even park outside their home to admire the display.

For Canada’s 150th birthday last year, they even set up tables in their front yard and offered lemonade and cake to visitors.

“People have been coming from all over the city to look at our display.”

Last year the couple counted 250 kids that stopped by at Halloween to admire the decoration. Although the couple has been collecting materials for years, they say the display is entirely different every year.

When asked why they put so much effort into their home’s decoration, they said it’s because it brings smiles to the faces of everyone.

“I want to bring a smile to everybody, and to have a break from the ugliness of this world,” said Monica. “To stop for a moment and smile at something silly like Halloween to me is priceless.”

And after 18 years of hard work, their fan base is growing. They said they often receive cards from children amazed by the decoration.

“This lady stopped by with her very young daughter, four or five years old, and she said that her daughter insisted in bringing this card personally to us, and I started crying,” said Monica. “It moves me to tears when things like this happen.”

“I thought, ‘This is why we do it.’”

If you know of any other decorated homes that deserve our attention this Halloween, let us know at reporter@oakbaynews.com.


