This weekend: Tenth annual spring plant sale hosted by Victoria Compost Education Centre

The Compost Education Centre (CEC) will be hosting an all-organic plant sale at 1216 North Park St. tomorrow (May 8) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The 10th annual plant sale features “local farmers offering a wide variety of organically grown vegetable, flower and herb seedlings to get you off to a successful start this growing season,” said the CEC in a press release. According to the education centre, the event is meant to showcase the importance of locally-produced food and ecological gardening practices while supporting local organic growers.

Included will be vegetable starts “from arugula to zucchini,” berry bushes, basil, dill, chives and “the largest selection of organically grown heirloom tomato varieties all in one place,” according to the CEC. Live music will also be featured.

Vendors cooperating with the CEC non-profit include Saanich Organics, Metchosin Farm, City’s Edge Farm, Crooked Fir Farm & Nursery, Organic Gardener’s Pantry, Fireweed Farm, Growceries, Mason Street City Farm and Joyful Agriculture.

