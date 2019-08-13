Thousands brush up on Bowker Creek art show

The skies were overcast but dared not rain on the estimated 3,000-plus visitors that strolled through the 2019 Bowker Creek Brush Up on Sunday.
Artist and volunteer Paul Redchurch was one of 39 artists who set up their easels and work tables.
Redchurch couldn’t help but sing and dance to musical duo Two Among Friends.
“It added a lot to the day, a lot of singalongs from the old days,” Redchurch said.
The familiar song of the Town Crier opened the Brush Up.
