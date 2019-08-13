Thousands brush up on Bowker Creek art show

Guest artist Pat Martin-Bates at the 2019 Bowker Creek Brush Up in Oak Bay on Sunday. (Jean Francois D’Albret Photo)
The Bowker Creek Brush Up on Sunday drew thousands of visitors to the park between Oak Bay High and Hampshire Road. (Jean Francois D’Albret Photo)
Two Among Friends play the Bowker Creek Brush Up on Sunday. The artist show drew thousands of visitors to the park between Oak Bay High and Hampshire Road. (Jean Francois D’Albret Photo)
Robert Amos engaging with one of the thousands of visitors who took in the Bowker Creek Brush Up on Sunday in the park between Oak Bay High and Hampshire Road. (Jean Francois D’Albret Photo)
Artist Margaret Case engaging with one of the thousands of visitors who took in the Bowker Creek Brush Up on Sunday in the park between Oak Bay High and Hampshire Road. (Jean Francois D’Albret Photo)
Artist Audrey Campsall at the Bowker Creek Brush Up on Sunday in the park between Oak Bay High and Hampshire Road. (Jean Francois D’Albret Photo)
Artist Donna Ion at the 2019 Bowker Creek Brush Up in Oak Bay High. (Jean Francois D’Albret Photo)
Thousands of visitors who took in the Bowker Creek Brush Up on Sunday in the park between Oak Bay High and Hampshire Road. (Jean Francois D’Albret Photo)
Esteemed artist Pat Martin-Bates dressed to the role at the Bowker Creek Brush Up in Oak Bay on Sunday. (Jean Francois D’Albret Photo)
Potter Tony Mochizaki of Duncan at the Bowker Creek Brush Up in Oak Bay. (Jean Francois D’Albret Photo)
Artist Robert Amos at the 2019 Bowker Creek Brush Up in Oak Bay on Sunday. (Jean Francois D’Albret Photo)

The skies were overcast but dared not rain on the estimated 3,000-plus visitors that strolled through the 2019 Bowker Creek Brush Up on Sunday.

Artist and volunteer Paul Redchurch was one of 39 artists who set up their easels and work tables.

Redchurch couldn’t help but sing and dance to musical duo Two Among Friends.

“It added a lot to the day, a lot of singalongs from the old days,” Redchurch said.

The familiar song of the Town Crier opened the Brush Up.

Oak Bay’s Arts and Culture Days continue Thursday with Graham Thompson and Sherry Tompalski performing at Willows Beach Park at 6 p.m.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Most Read