Thousands brush up on Bowker Creek art show

Guest artist Pat Martin-Bates at the 2019 Bowker Creek Brush Up in Oak Bay on Sunday. (Jean Francois D'Albret Photo) Two Among Friends play the Bowker Creek Brush Up on Sunday. (Jean Francois D'Albret Photo) Artist Margaret Case at the Bowker Creek Brush Up. (Jean Francois D'Albret Photo) Artist Audrey Campsall at the Bowker Creek Brush Up. (Jean Francois D'Albret Photo) Artist Donna Ion at the 2019 Bowker Creek Brush Up. (Jean Francois D'Albret Photo) Potter Tony Mochizaki of Duncan at the Bowker Creek Brush Up. (Jean Francois D'Albret Photo) Artist Robert Amos at the 2019 Bowker Creek Brush Up. (Jean Francois D'Albret Photo)

The skies were overcast but dared not rain on the estimated 3,000-plus visitors that strolled through the 2019 Bowker Creek Brush Up on Sunday.

Artist and volunteer Paul Redchurch was one of 39 artists who set up their easels and work tables.

Redchurch couldn’t help but sing and dance to musical duo Two Among Friends.

“It added a lot to the day, a lot of singalongs from the old days,” Redchurch said.

The familiar song of the Town Crier opened the Brush Up.

Oak Bay’s Arts and Culture Days continue Thursday with Graham Thompson and Sherry Tompalski performing at Willows Beach Park at 6 p.m.

