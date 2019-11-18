Thousands of titles up for grabs with Friends of the Library Big Booksale

Books for the Friends of the Library book sale on Nov. 23 and 24 ready for sorting in the book sale room at the Nellie McClung branch of the Greater Victoria Public Library. (Sophie Heizer/News Staff)

The Friends of the Greater Victoria Public Library is back with its annual big book sale with genres including teen fiction, mystery, sci-fi, self-help, home improvement, and more.

Thousands of books are available at bargain prices on Nov. 23 and 24 at Pearkes Recreation Centre.

RELATED: Get your nose in a new book at the Friends of the Library book sale

The event is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. On Saturday, early bird admission is $5 for adults and free for children. Sunday, admission is free for everyone from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with books at marked prices, then between 1:15 and 3:15 p.m. admission goes up to $10 and books are free.

READ ALSO: Used books on sale at Nellie McClung library branch in Saanich this weekend

Proceeds go toward library programs and services such as summer reading clubs for school students, improvements to meeting rooms, and a “digilab” in the Saanich library with scanners so people can scan photos, print them off, send them to a loved one, or keep.

Event organizer and Friend of the Library Irwin Henderson said there will be approximately 70 volunteers helping sort the discarded library books and donated books into genres, box them up, take them to Pearkes, and unbox them for display. Irwin estimates there are about 700 boxes with approximately 14,000 books to choose from.

For more information or to get involved, visit the Friends of the Greater Victoria Public Library at gvplfriends.ca.

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com

@yrlocaljourno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.