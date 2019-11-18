Books for the Friends of the Library book sale on Nov. 23 and 24 ready for sorting in the book sale room at the Nellie McClung branch of the Greater Victoria Public Library. (Sophie Heizer/News Staff)

Thousands of titles up for grabs with Friends of the Library Big Booksale

Proceeds support library programs and services

The Friends of the Greater Victoria Public Library is back with its annual big book sale with genres including teen fiction, mystery, sci-fi, self-help, home improvement, and more.

Thousands of books are available at bargain prices on Nov. 23 and 24 at Pearkes Recreation Centre.

RELATED: Get your nose in a new book at the Friends of the Library book sale

The event is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. On Saturday, early bird admission is $5 for adults and free for children. Sunday, admission is free for everyone from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with books at marked prices, then between 1:15 and 3:15 p.m. admission goes up to $10 and books are free.

READ ALSO: Used books on sale at Nellie McClung library branch in Saanich this weekend

Proceeds go toward library programs and services such as summer reading clubs for school students, improvements to meeting rooms, and a “digilab” in the Saanich library with scanners so people can scan photos, print them off, send them to a loved one, or keep.

Event organizer and Friend of the Library Irwin Henderson said there will be approximately 70 volunteers helping sort the discarded library books and donated books into genres, box them up, take them to Pearkes, and unbox them for display. Irwin estimates there are about 700 boxes with approximately 14,000 books to choose from.

For more information or to get involved, visit the Friends of the Greater Victoria Public Library at gvplfriends.ca.

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com

@yrlocaljourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Outrigger canoe teams race over two days to raise money for men’s health initiatives

Just Posted

Thousands of titles up for grabs with Friends of the Library Big Booksale

Proceeds support library programs and services

Quebec City beats Victoria for lowest unemployment rate in Canada

Victoria’s unemployment rate was 3.2 per cent in October

Greater Victoria’s biggest home show seeks vendors that fit the new green theme

Home and Garden Expo to focus on sustainability, green living, energy efficiency for first time

Outrigger canoe teams race over two days to raise money for men’s health initiatives

WetDashe for men’s health highlights benefits of year-round sport on the West Coast

SD63 strike officially ends with union’s vote to accept agreement

More than 7,000 Saanich and Peninsula students back to school Monday

Teen with cancer whose viral video urged Canadians to vote has died, uncle tweets

Maddison Yetman had been looking forward to voting in her first federal election since junior high school

Cleanup in the works after tanker truck fire leads to oil spill in B.C.’s Peace region

The province said the majority of the spilled oil likely burned away in the fire.

Fisherman missing near Lake Cowichan’s Shaw Creek

Family is asking for everyone and anyone to keep their eyes open,… Continue reading

BC VIEWS: Action needed on healthcare workplace violence

While we’ve been talking about it, the number of B.C. victims has only grown

Closing arguments begin in B.C. case launched in 2009 over private health care

Dr. Day said he illegally opened the Cambie Surgery Centre in 1996 in order to create more operating-room time

MacLean says “Coach’s Corner is no more” following Cherry’s dismissal from Hockey Night

Cherry had singled out new immigrants in for not honouring Canada’s veterans and fallen soldiers

MacKinnon powers Avs to 5-4 OT win over Canucks

Vancouver battled back late to pick up single point

Poole’s Land finale: Tofino’s legendary ‘hippie commune’ being dismantled

Series of land-use fines inspire owner Michael Poole to sell the roughly 20-acre property.

Port Alberni mom takes school district to court over Indigenous smudging, prayer in class

Candice Servatius, who is an evangelical Christian, is suing School District 70

Most Read