Three churches joining for a night through the power of music

Anyone who can play an instrument welcome to join Christian rockers Bruce and Cheryl Harding

Three Saanich Peninsula church congregations are being united through the power of music.

Christian folk-rock duo Bruce and Cheryl Harding perform some of their repertoire at St. Paul’s United Church, and other musicians are welcome to join them Sunday, Sept. 1.

Parishioners from St. Paul’s will be joined by those of St. John’s and Central Saanich United churches, although everyone is welcome to attend.

“Come for the uplifting worship and music – stay for fellowship time over refreshments afterwards,” says Rev. Allan Saunders of Central Saanich United Church.

The Hardings are popular “worship leaders” that are known to get congregations swinging. Bruce is the editor of the United Church’s “More Voices” and has written a number of pieces, such as Where Two or Three are Gathered, There is Room for All, This is the Day, Like A Healing Stream and Bread for the Journey.

“Anyone who plays an instrument is welcome to come,” says Saunders. “We’re going to have musicians who are part of the churches’ staff for instance, like Amy Knowles, who is the musician at Central Saanich. I’m excited how some of these people might have some interesting interactions.”

St. Paul’s United Church is located at 2410 Malaview Ave, Sidney. The congregations of St. John’s and Central Saanich are co-hosting the event. Rehearsals for singers and musicians who would like to join Bruce and Cheryl, will take place on Saturday, Aug. 31. If you would like to join them or have any questions, email Rev. Allan Saunders at ministerscbbuc@shaw.ca.



