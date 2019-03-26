Three local ‘stars’ recognized at Royals game

Gayle Ireland (left), Rob Willie and Holly Comeau were recognized as stars of the community at the March 15 Victoria Royals game as part of the Fountain Tire 3 Stars Program. (Photo courtesy of Victoria Royals)

Unsung heroes will go unsung no longer thanks to the Fountain Tire 3 Stars, a partnership between Fountain Tire, the Western Hockey League and the Ontario Hockey League, to honour everyday Canadians for their volunteerism, humanitarianism and generosity.

On March 15 at a Victoria Royals game, Rob Wille, Gayle Ireland and Holly Comeau were publicly recognized to their community in a meaningful way.

“Whether through big actions or small sentiments, people in our communities are taking action to help others, give back and make a difference,” says Denise Gohl-Eacrett, director of brand and customer experience at Fountain Tire. “We’re proud to profile these community ‘stars’ and give them the recognition they deserve.”

Whether you’re awarding stars to hockey players at the end of a game, or to community ‘stars’, Fountain Tire and the WHL awarded three stars in Victoria.

“Rob is a star. He does so much for me – making me dinners, looking after my cat Charlie when I am away, driving me places, and helping when I have falls at home,” said a friend with a physical disability who nominated Willie.

The nomination for Ireland, president of the Goldstream Food Bank, stated ‘she is definitely a star in the Westshore communities.’

Despite working full time and studying to be a nurse, Comeau still finds time to support the homeless population in Victoria by making and distributing care packages around the holidays.

Nominations were accepted in January and winners were selected from a pool of peer nominations in 20 different communities across Canada, with awards being presented at hockey games throughout March.



