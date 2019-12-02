Crowds gathered in Veterans Memorial Park for the City of Langford’s annual Light Up Celebration last year. (Black Press Media file photo)

Three must-attend events to kickstart the holiday season on the West Shore

Free hot chocolate, photos with Santa, and much more

Kick-off the season on a merry note with one or all three of these West Shore holiday events.

Colwood Light Up

Keep your heart and hands warm at the Colwood Light Up on Thursday, Dec. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Colwood City Hall will be the centre of festivities with free hot chocolate, hot dogs from Red Barn Market, and baked goods from Royal Bay Bakery.

There will be crafts for kids while everyone eagerly awaits Santa’s arrival, escorted by Colwood Fire Rescue.

Donations for the Christmas Backpack Project and Goldstream Food Bank will be accepted under the City Hall Christmas tree.

For more information, please head over to www.colwood.ca/news-events/community-calendar/event/colwood-christmas-light-2019

Langford Light Up

Get in the holiday spirit with the fourth annual Langford Light Up on Saturday, Dec. 7 starting at 6 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Park will be transformed into a winter wonderland that features fun activities for the whole family, including cookie decorating kids’ crafts and photos with Santa.

Jolly old St. Nick will be arriving by 6:30 p.m.

Market vendors are expected to draw massive lines for those looking to check a few items off their Christmas shopping lists.

Free hot dogs, coffee, and hot chocolate will be available starting at 6 p.m. while supplies last.

The annual IEOA Truck Light Convoy will be passing by around 8 p.m. on its way to Western Speedway.

Residents are asked to bring non-perishable food items or a cash donation or the Goldstream Foodbank.

For more information, head over to http://bit.ly/langfordlightup

Skate with Santa

Get out on the ice and show Santa and his elves your best skating moves on Sunday, Dec. 8 from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

This event will feature Mr. Claus at both City Centre Park’s indoor and outdoor rinks. Complimentary hot chocolate will be available for those looking to thaw out after their holiday-centric skate.

Admission is free with a non-perishable food bank donation.

Skate rentals cost $3.30.

For more information, head over to www.facebook.com/events/2644726228882460/.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

