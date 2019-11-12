Three young West Shore sisters hit new personal record for donation to veterans

Three young West Shore sisters met with Premier John Horgan and Legion 91 president Norm Scott to donate $615 to their local Legion, a new personal best. (Photo submitted by Dani Dwinnell)

Three young West Shore sisters surpassed their goal of $500 to donate to the veteran community.

Brylee, Maylin and Everly Apted gave away personal paintings in exchange for a donation to give to their local Legion, something they’ve done for the past four years. This year they hit $615, a new personal record.

“My daughter Brylee, who was five at the time, started this idea in the first place,” their mother Dani Dwinnell told Black Press Media previously. “She came home one day from Kindergarten saying she wanted to help the veterans because they gave us freedom. I was amazed.”

In the summer of 2018, the girls moved from Alberta to the Island. This year, they not only brought their improved artistic skills but added another painter – their two-year-old sister Everly.

The girls attended the Metchosin Remembrance Day ceremony on Monday morning and quickly made their way to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 91 to drop off their special gift.

“They met with Branch President Norm Scott and Premier John Horgan and donated $615,” Dwinnell said. “They also handed out pictures to many of the veterans in attendance. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

This year, the girls delivered and mailed out 27 drawings to people in B.C., Alta., and Sask. With the recent donations, their total is now $1,679 given to their local Legion over the past four years.

