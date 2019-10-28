Brylee, Everly, and Maylin Apted (left to right) are giving away personal paintings in exchange for a donation to help local veterans. (Dani Dwinnell)

Three young West Shore sisters sell paintings for veterans

They will hand-deliver your gift, their goal is $500

Three young girls are using their artistic skills to give back to the community.

Brylee, Maylin, and Everly Apted are giving away personal paintings in exchange for a donation to give to local veterans.

“My daughter Brylee, who was five at the time, started this idea in the first place,” says their mother Dani Dwinnell. “She came home one day from Kindergarten saying she wanted to help the veterans because they gave us freedom. I was amazed.”

READ MORE: ‘I’m just an ordinary pilot,’ insists veteran awarded France’s highest honour

Brylee began crafting her pieces of art for family and friends who gave a small donation. In the first year, she raised $109. The second year, her younger sister Maylin decided to join and they raked in $455. They started advertising their paintings on Facebook and in the third year, they hit $500.

Every year, they gave back to their local Legion in Alberta.

In the summer of 2018, the girls moved from Alberta to the Island. This year, they’re not only bringing their improved artistic skills but adding another painter—their two-year-old sister Everly.

“The girls love to paint and pass on their knowledge of Remembrance Day, so it just seems fitting to keep it going,” Dwinnell says.

“This year, they’ve been drawing a lot of poppies. We used to take requests, but it became a little too much to handle. Now, they draw a whole bunch and then let the customer choose their favourite.”

ALSO READ: B.C. ranch to offer refuge for veterans, first responders with mental illness

On Nov. 11, they will attend the Remembrance Day service at Veterans Memorial Park in Langford and then go to Legion #91 (761 Station Ave.) to drop off their donation.

This year, they have a goal of $500. Currently, they’re at $140.

The trio hand-delivers the paintings. Those interested can contact Dani at dani_dwinnell@hotmail.com

