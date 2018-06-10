Tickets on sale for RCMP Musical Ride

Troop performs in Sooke on Aug 18 and 19

Tickets for this summer’s RCMP Musical Ride are now on sale.

The popular equestrian show with 32 riders and their horses will perform two shows at Fred Milne Park on Aug. 18 and 19.

Tickets are $5 each and available at Shoppers Drug Mart, Pharmasave and the Sooke RCMP detachment.

The musical ride sees RCMP officers and their horses perform choreographed drills that demand the utmost control, timing and coordination – all the while helping to raise money for local charities and non-profit organizations.

The Musical Ride has played an important role in the heritage and tradition of Canada’s federal police force since 1873 as riders take on the role of ambassadors promoting the goodwill of the RCMP throughout the country and all over the world.

First beginning as the North-West Mounted Police, this group relied on skilled riders to carry out police duties in the sparsely populated Prairies. To break the monotony of endless riding drills, members would compete against themselves and each other by performing tricks on horseback.

These exercises were put on display to the public in 1876 at Fort Macleod, Alta and is believed to be the first public performance of what would evolve into the RCMP Musical Ride.

The musical ride locally is sponsored by Sooke Lions Club.


