Tickets on sale for the Victoria Hospice Teeny Tiny Garden Tour

Visitors enjoy 11 eclectic and inspiring backyard gardens in three unique neighbourhoods: Esquimalt, Lansdowne and Rockland in this year’s incarnation of the Teeny Tiny Garden Tour.

This year, one of Victoria Hospice Society’s Board Directors, Brenda Canitz, and her husband David Hay, invite ticket-holders into their modern garden.

“We are thrilled to be part of this tour,” says Canitz, who volunteered for several years on the Victoria Hospice Inpatient Unit before joining the board last year.

Their garden features a drought tolerant area with decorative grasses, a terraced backyard with a willow tree and modern water feature, a cut flower patch, and an edible garden with delectable Damson Plums, Seville oranges, gooseberries, and figs.

The popular community event that raises funds for Victoria Hospice generally sells out.

“At Victoria Hospice, the focus is always on the needs and desires of patients and their families,” says Canitz, a healthcare executive with over 30 years in acute and community based health care. “I’ve seen firsthand the tremendous impact our interdisciplinary team has on patients facing terminal illness, and on their loved ones before, during, and after a death.”

Donations are critical for the ongoing operation of programs for patients and families.

“All the extras that make Hospice so special – programs like grief counselling, patient companionship, spiritual healthcare, educational initiatives, or any service provided by our extensive 300-plus volunteer program – would not be possible without the generous support from the community,” Canitz says.

Teeny Tiny Garden Tour highlights include a French inspired garden complete with a salt water pool; an award-winning urban farm; an English Country garden; and a rocky outcrop with loads of whimsical flourishes. Not to be missed: a stop at Victoria Hospice’s Rooftop Garden, which is lovingly cared for by a dedicated team of volunteers. For more than twenty years it has been an oasis for patients, families and their friends. Ticket holders also enjoy free ice cream in the Hospice Rooftop Garden from noon to 3 p.m.

The self-guided 13th annual Victoria Hospice Teeny Tiny Garden Tour is Sunday, June 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ticket holders receive a map, brochure and enter to win prizes. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at Capital Iron, Heart Pharmacy IDA, Dig This, Garden Works and other locations throughout the city.