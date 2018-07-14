Time running out for grad-helping organization

Magic Wand in need of new space to store grad dresses and tuxedos

Four young women prepare to model Magic Wand dresses at a recentfashion show. Magic Wand, which provides grad dresses and tuxedos for students, is now in need of a new home. (Photo submitted )

A woman who has been helping students look their best for graduation is now facing a pressing need of her own.

Magic Wand has been providing free dresses, tuxedos as well as accessories for graduating students across Greater Victoria for the past 17 years. But now Elizabeth Surerus must find somewhere else to keep the clothing as the Individual Learning Centre where the items have been stored is in need of the space.

“We’re fine until Aug. 27 but then we have to be out. I’m really worried that there won’t be anything and I don’t want to close it down. It would be a shame to have to do that,” said Sererus, a retired teacher/counsellor.

She estimates that a 300 to 400 square foot room would be able to accommodate the Magic Wand’s needs. The organization has helped create some happy graduation memories for more than 1,000 students over the years, with 64 students getting decked out at Magic Wand this year.

“No student has had to miss their grad since it started,” said Surerus, who has seen mothers bring in their children after an older sibling had made use of the service. “It has enabled not just the financially challenged families, but any student wishing to borrow rather than buy.”

The testimonials from satisfied customers speak to the need for the service in the community.

“Thanks to you I had an unforgettable grad night. Your time [and] effort will never be forgotten. I can’t thank you enough for all your help,” reads one.

“Friends said I looked like Cinderella and I felt like a princess. I felt good saving all that money too! I couldn’t have asked for a nicer dress to match the evening,” said another.

Anyone with a suitable space where students could come for appointments is asked to contact Surreys at 250-658-0246, or email esurerus@telus.net.

