Tips to curb recycling needs this Christmas with Greater Victoria pickup on hold

After you have found the perfect gift, consider some waste-free ways to wrap it, including wrapping paper and ribbons from years previous. (Pixabay photo)

Recycling is starting to pile up in households across Greater Victoria and that’s even before the grand gift day on Dec. 25.

With curbside pickup cancelled across the Capital Regional District for four consecutive days leading up to Christmas, folks may wonder how to curb their recycling needs this holiday season.

Avoid a sea of recyclables and waste this holiday season with tips from the CRD.

When wrapping gifts, use materials at hand such as newspaper, paper bags, old calendar pages or maps. Consider reusing wrapping paper and gift bags then packing away the reusable stuff for next Christmas. Wrap gifts with cloth bags or other gifts such as towels and clothing.

Decorate with reusable cloth ribbon or long-lasting greenery.

Prioritize memories over purchases to reduce the amount of materials that end up at Hartland Landfill and recycling facilities.

With adverse weather on target right up to Christmas Day, consider handmade gifts, a gift of time and energy or experiences, such as tickets to local hot-spots or heritage sites such as Butchart Gardens.

All suggestions aim to help the CRD hit its target to reduce regional waste to 250 kg/capita – one-third drop from current levels. They also limit the pile at the curb post holidays.

Attributed to poor weather, all scheduled recycling collection was cancelled Dec. 20 and through the week due to unsafe driving conditions. With no limit on how much can be placed at the curb, residents were asked to hold recycling until their next collection day. Recyclables can also be dropped off at a depot free of charge with a list online at crd.bc.ca/curbside.

The CRD also has a host of ideas for green decor online at crd.bc.ca.

