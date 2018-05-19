Kids of all ages and sizes will get up close and personal with big machines. (Colette Hopkins)

Touch a Truck event returns to raise money for cancer research

The Touch a Truck event is returning for its 7th year. Kids of all ages will be able to get into police trucks and fire trucks, touch the switches and buttons and talk to drivers. The event will be at Panorama Rec Centre May 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and raises money for neuroblastoma research.

They will have multiple fire trucks, police cars, dump trucks, cement trucks and more. BC HAZMAT will also have Tom Thumb pedal cars for kids.

“We try to have a wide representation of cars there so kids can press buttons and turn sirens on, talk to the drivers. It’s a really unique event,” said Colette Hopkins, an organizer of the event.

About 70 Canadian children a year are diagnosed with neuroblastoma each year, according to the Team 4 Hope website.

Neuroblastoma affected Hopkins’ nephew Jordan, who was diagnosed at Stage 4. It is the most common cancer in infancy, and there is a low chance of survival. Jordan beat the odds, and today he is almost 20, in university, and a volunteer with the event. The Team 4 Hope was founded on the 10th anniversary of Jordan’s diagnosis.

New this year is the first Victoria Buzz 1K Family Fun Run. Sign up is free, and people can fundraise in advance for cancer research. Anyone who fund raises over $100 will be entered into a draw featuring Victoria Harbourcats tickets, a prize pack from Adrena LINE Adventure Zipline Adventure Tours, a Whole Foods gift basket and more.

“The kids just have this look of awe on their face when they’re walking around and actually able to get up close to these vehicles, get inside them and press buttons, turn things on,” said Hopkins.

Last year, the event raised over $13,500 for cancer research throughout B.C. (through the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation), and over six years they’ve raised over $63,000.

This year’s title sponsor is Island Savings, which lets them give free tickets and barbecue tokens to families in need.

Hopkins said she is happy the event not only raises money for childhood cancer research, but is also inclusive to families and children who might not otherwise be able to enjoy the event.

“It’s kind of an event that’s suitable for kids of all ages, including the big ones!”

Advance tickets are $15 per family (two adults and their kids), or $20 at the door. They can be purchased at team4hope.com or in-person (cash only) at Kiddin Around Children’s Store in Sidney.

reporter@peninsulanewsreview.com

Previous story
Young mother’s death leaves gaping hole in Saanich family

Just Posted

Is Steve Nash Vancouver Island’s best athlete of all-time?

As Captain Canada gets ready to enter basketball’s Hall of Fame it’s time to debate his legacy

Who is Vancouver Island’s greatest athlete ever?

We want to know, you get to choose in a 64-athlete tournament bracket

UPDATE: VicPD defend decision not to warn public after initial attack

String of assaults downtown Wednesday night left several people with serious injuries

Touch a Truck event returns to raise money for cancer research

The Touch a Truck event is returning for its 7th year. Kids… Continue reading

Meet the pharaohs: RBCM Egyptian exhibit now open

Over 300 original artifacts are on display in Victoria from museums around the world

VIDEO: Five youth taken to hospital after late night crash on Beach Drive

Oak Bay public works called in to repair infrastructure damage early next week

UPDATE: Blood found in missing man’s vehicle

Searchers are sticking to a high-priority area before expanding their search for Ben Kilmer

Roadrunners repeat as Island soccer champs, move on to provincials

Reynolds top Claremont in Saanich shootout

Craft cannabis growers in B.C. sound alarm over survival of the sector

Open letter sent to federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould and her B.C. counterpart David Eby

Trans Mountain pipeline won’t cause tension with Notley at meeting: Horgan

Notley said Thursday that Alberta is confident it has the authority to control the export of its oil

Reynolds junior breaks 46-year-old Island sprint record

Chase Haagensen broke a 1972 record in junior boys 200m dash

Best video stories of the week

Watch the Island’s best news videos from the week ending May 18

Video: Bring your own cup and fill’er up at 7-Eleven today

It’s Bring Your Own Cup Day at 7-Eleven Friday and Saturday

Tax watchdog group challenges findings of Saanich audit

A local tax group has challenged the findings of a new report… Continue reading

Most Read

  • Touch a Truck event returns to raise money for cancer research

    The Touch a Truck event is returning for its 7th year. Kids…