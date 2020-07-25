More than 2,100 cyclists took to Greater Victoria streets and paths in 2019 as part of Ryder Hesjedal’s Tour de Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)

Tour de Victoria issues photo, riding challenges for cyclists

Summer Challenge fills a void as Ryder Hesjedal’s Tour de Victoria takes hiatus

Ryder Hesjedal’s Tour de Victoria rolls out a #ridelocal Summer Challenge despite the 10th annual ride being postponed by a pandemic.

Each week, organizers announce new challenges geared to all cyclist levels. Anyone can take part in some or all of the free challenges – with some prizes available.

The first week ending July 12 saw riders share a ‘beauty shot’ from a favourite location, featuring both bike and helmet. Riders shared their photos on social media with hashtags #ridelocal #ridelocalyyj #tourdevictoria #tdvbeautyshot and prizes were randomly awarded.

July 20 to 26 marks week three of the eight-week challenge series. For the fun challenge, cyclists are encouraged to log as many rides as possible, with every ride longer than one kilometre counting towards the total. Track the rides, post photos and hashtag #ridelocal #tourdevictoria #tdvmileage (or send photos to ridelocal@tourdevictoria.com) to enter.

This week’s pro challenge is about off roading. Log off-road miles and let the team know via a Race Roster dashboard. Learn more about the dashboard, and the last half of the challenge, at tourdevictoria.com/ridelocal/

RELATED: Tour de Victoria postpones 10th annual ride to 2021


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cycling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Langford downsizes 24th annual Mayor’s Golf Tournament amid pandemic

Just Posted

North Saanich senior celebrates 95th birthday

Gerry Furstenau bought his lot in 1955, leaves it as a park in his brother’s name after his death

Tour de Victoria issues photo, riding challenges for cyclists

Summer Challenge fills a void as Ryder Hesjedal’s Tour de Victoria takes hiatus

Colwood’s Lookout Brook Dam upgrades to start after swimming season

City releases request for proposals for upgrades

UPDATE: Man in custody after lengthy police incident at Victoria housing facility

Man to be assessed by paramedics, traffic expected to return to normal

Temporary use of Oak Bay Lodge risks project timelines, mayor says

Oak Bay council state concern regarding Lodge’s future

Premier wants parents to have Plan B if COVID-19 disrupts September school plans

Goal is to have elementary, middle school students back in classroom fulltime

RCMP watchdog calls for report deadlines to ensure timely Mountie responses

At present, legislation simply requires the RCMP commissioner to respond as soon as feasible

Dino-mite chance to snag some dinosaurs

Island man in the hunt for a piece of a rare collection at auction

Health experts tell Ottawa to hurry domestic vaccine funding amid China delays

The federal government has created a $600-million fund to support vaccine clinical trials

With 18 drowning deaths in B.C this year, advocates urge caution during summer

The age group with the highest risk of drowning are young adults, mostly males between 20-34 according to Lifesaving Society

B.C. finds another 27 cases of COVID-19, outbreak on Haida Gwaii

Kelowna store adds to Okanagan public notices

Cyclist killed in Maple Ridge was just beginning a cross-Canada ride

Daphné Toumbanakis, 24, was cycling across Canada when hit by a pick-up truck in Maple Ridge, Monday

Special weather statement warns of hot days ahead on Vancouver Island

Special weather statement forecasts temperatures in the low 30s Sunday and Monday

Privy Council Office launches review of complaints about Governor General

Julie Payette issued a statement saying she is ‘deeply concerned’ with the media reports, welcomes the review

Most Read