Tour de Victoria issues photo, riding challenges for cyclists

More than 2,100 cyclists took to Greater Victoria streets and paths in 2019 as part of Ryder Hesjedal’s Tour de Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)

Ryder Hesjedal’s Tour de Victoria rolls out a #ridelocal Summer Challenge despite the 10th annual ride being postponed by a pandemic.

Each week, organizers announce new challenges geared to all cyclist levels. Anyone can take part in some or all of the free challenges – with some prizes available.

The first week ending July 12 saw riders share a ‘beauty shot’ from a favourite location, featuring both bike and helmet. Riders shared their photos on social media with hashtags #ridelocal #ridelocalyyj #tourdevictoria #tdvbeautyshot and prizes were randomly awarded.

July 20 to 26 marks week three of the eight-week challenge series. For the fun challenge, cyclists are encouraged to log as many rides as possible, with every ride longer than one kilometre counting towards the total. Track the rides, post photos and hashtag #ridelocal #tourdevictoria #tdvmileage (or send photos to ridelocal@tourdevictoria.com) to enter.

This week’s pro challenge is about off roading. Log off-road miles and let the team know via a Race Roster dashboard. Learn more about the dashboard, and the last half of the challenge, at tourdevictoria.com/ridelocal/

