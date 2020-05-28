Tour de Victoria postpones 10th annual ride to 2021

Ride that draws more than 3,000 cyclists to Greater Victoria was set for August

More than 2,100 cyclists took to Greater Victoria streets and paths in 2019 as part of Ryder Hesjedal’s Tour de Victoria. (Black Press Media File photo)

Ryder Hesjedal’s Tour de Victoria is postponed as public event curtailment continues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Presented by Scotiabank, Tour de Victoria was scheduled for Aug. 22. Recent announcements by the province indicate hosting the cycling event, which would include more than 3,000 riders gathered in Greater Victoria, would not be possible, according to a statement from organizers.

“We have been delaying this decision as long as possible in hopes of finding a solution for the Tour this summer,” said Seamus McGrath, ride director. “We were excited to be celebrating our 10th annual Tour de Victoria, and the enthusiasm we were seeing from our riders. We were on track to once again break our attendance record.”

They’re calling it a postponement with plans for the 10th annual event shifted to 2021.

“We still want everyone to celebrate our 10th year with us,” said McGrath. “By postponing we are just moving our date, but not the anniversary number. Riders just get a longer time to prepare for 2021.”

Registered riders have been provided options for their fees, including deferrals, refunds, or an opportunity to donate to the charity organizations supported by the tour.

Plans are also underway to keep riders on their bikes over the coming months, while adhering to social distancing rules. These will be announced in June through our social media and the tour website.



