Up to 1,800 cyclists are expected on regional roadways for Saturday’s annual Ryder Hesjedal’s Tour de Victoria bike ride.

“We have incredible support from the community: police, municipalities, the volunteers, and the riders all work together to create an amazing atmosphere,” says Seamus McGrath, tour director. “We started the Tour de Victoria to introduce more people to cycling and to promote the healthy lifestyle and environmental benefits of riding. We added four new distances this year to make it possible for people of all ages and abilities to participate and we’ve had a great response with a lot of new riders signing up. We have riders from two years old, to over 80 years old, riding with us this Saturday. It truly is a ride for everyone.”

Riders also have the chance to ride the route with one of the world’s best cyclists, Victoria’s own Ryder Hesjedal, as well as Olympic Gold medalist, Adam Kreek. “The forecast looks good, the course is stunning, and I’m really looking forward to riding with everyone on Saturday. I’d also like to invite everyone who isn’t riding to cheer on the riders and come to enjoy the festivities downtown,” said Hesjedal.

Riders hit the streets from about 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will roll through Victoria, Oak Bay, the West Shore and the Saanich Peninsula. Drivers can expect moderate delays on the Patricia Bay Highway (Highway 17) at Sayward Road. Minor delays and traffic pattern changes can also be expected on Highway 14 between Happy Valley Road and Glen Lake Road, the Veterans Memorial Parkway between Highways 1 and 14, and other local side roads in all communities.

Police, certified traffic control attendants and course marshals, will control cyclists and traffic flow along the route. The first ride starts in downtown Victoria at 7 a.m., travels 160 km around the region and ends downtown at 3:30 p.m.

The route only affects certain roads in each municipality and timing varies in each area.

Cyclists from all over Canada and the U.S. are coming for the largest one-day cycling event in Victoria.

Ryder Hesjedal’s Tour de Victoria is a supported mass-participation cycling event in beautiful Victoria, British Columbia. Experience the world-class cycling routes and breathtaking scenery in beautiful Victoria, British Columbia.

Riders of all fitness levels can take part in the ride by choosing one of eight distances.

Ω rides start and finish in the iconic inner harbour of Victoria at the BC’s Legislative Buildings.

For more detailed traffic information, including maps visit tourdevictoria.com.

