Tour the historic MV Uchuck III in Victoria’s upper harbour

MV Uchuck open house is Saturday, May 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Point Hope Maritime

The MV Uchuck III takes passengers on cruises through Vancouver Island’s Nootka Sound, Esperanza Inlet or Kyuquot Sound. (getwest.ca)

Tour a piece of history this weekend as the MV Uchuck III cruises into Victoria’s Inner Harbour for her annual refit. Built in 1942, The MV Uchuck III was originally built as an American Yard Minesweeper during the Second World War.

The historic 136-foot wood hulled vessel, with open air and covered seating areas on the upper decks, now plies the waters of north Vancouver Island’s wild west coast. The MV Uchuck III operates as a passenger and freight vessel in the waters of Nootka Sound, Esperanza Inlet and Kyuquot Sound, departing from Gold River. Stops along the way drop freight at logging camps, fish farms and remote wilderness resorts and ‘wet launch’ kayakers at remote locations.

Saturday, she comes to Victoria and welcomes visitors aboard and to explore the vessel’s cabin, decks and wheelhouse. The crew will be on board working as well as the cook in the coffee shop. Visitors will be entered into a draw for a 2019 Nootka Sound Day Cruise for two.

Point Hope Maritime is a full-service shipyard located in Victoria’s upper harbour just north of the Johnson Street Bridge – a 10-minute walk from downtown Victoria.

To learn more about the MV Uchuck III and cruising Nootka Sound and Kyuquot Sound go to getwest.ca.

