Tours showcase sculptures, art demos in final week of Oak Bay’s Arts and Culture Days

Arts and Culture Days ends with community picnic at Carnarvon Park on Aug. 29

Artist Daniel Cline discusses his sculpture, Harmony Humpbacks, during the June 20 walking tour of Oak Bay’s 2019 ArtsAlive sculptures. This Saturday Oak bay is hosting a bus tour, 10 a.m. to noon, that will visit ArtsAlive sculptures and pianos outside of Oak Bay Village. (Kevin Murdoch Photo)

The streets of Oak Bay will be alive with art on Saturday as artists and sculptors line Oak Bay Avenue with demonstrations and tours for the public.

This event is part of Oak Bay’s Arts and Culture Days which runs throughout August.

There will be two guided tours of the ArtsAlive sculptures led by volunteers from Oak Bay’s Public Art Advisory Committee. The tours will visit the ArtsAlive sculptures and also some painted pianos, with special performances by Elliot Loran of the Canadian College of the Performing Arts.

READ MORE: ArtsAlive voting underway in Oak Bay

Three of the ArtsAlive sculpture artists, Linda Lindsay, Daniel Cline and David Hunwick will be on the Avenue in the afternoon to talk about their work.

A morning bus tour of the ArtsAlive sculptures outside of Oak Bay Village leaves at 10 a.m. and runs until noon.

An afternoon walking tour, from 1:30 to 3 p.m., focuses on sculptures in Oak Bay Village and nearby, and will visit local artists set up on the Avenue.

Both tours are free and start in front of Oak Bay Municipal Hall (2167 Oak Bay Ave). Registration is recommended through Oak Bay Recreation at 250-595-7946 (quote #54396 for the bus tour and #54395 for the walking tour).

Oak Bay’s Arts and Culture Days calendar ends with a final event, a community picnic at Carnarvon Park, Thursday, Aug. 29.

The Monterey Concert Band will perform at 6:30 p.m. followed by an outdoor, sunset screening of the film Moana (at sunset) at Carnarvon Park.

Free popcorn and food trucks will be onsite.

