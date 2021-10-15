Traditional Sooke Santa Parade to return, for now, with COVID precautions

Holiday event planned for Dec. 5

Sooke’s annual Santa Parade returns on Dec. 5, but with pandemic protocols in place. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke’s annual Santa Parade returns on Dec. 5, but with pandemic protocols in place. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke plans to bring back its traditional Santa Parade on Dec. 5, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation last year.

Spectators may once again watch holiday floats, community groups, and marching bands parade downtown. Organizers will monitor provincial COVID-19 guidance for any new safety rules, says the Sooke Lions Club, the event organizer.

“We are planning on doing it, so long as Dr. (Bonnie ) Henry says we can do it,” said Steve Wright, a Sooke Lions Club member.

The District of Sooke contributes up to $5,000 toward parade expenses and a $5,000 honorarium to the Lions club.

But while the parade is likely a go, other events surrounding it at Evergreen Centre might be cancelled due to pandemic regulations, including free hot chocolate, hot dogs and entertainment.

Earlier this year, the Lions club announced the cancellation of the popular Breakfast with Santa, usually held in early December.

RELATED: Sooke Santa Parade cancelled due to COVID-19


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Christmas holidayParadeSookeWest Shore

Previous story
Sock fundraiser promises some comfort for Greater Victoria residents in need

Just Posted

Esquimalt Coun. Ken Armour (left), Dillon Takata and Mayor Barb Desjardin shovel ceremonial scoops of soil onto what will soon be a small cherry tree forest in Gorge Park. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Cherry tree planting honours Japanese heritage in Esquimalt park

Server Roxanne Cameron sets up a ping pong table on the street patio area outside Pagliacci’s restaurant on Broad Street as she and other staff get ready for opening. The eatery supplied both the ping pong and a foosball table for patrons who want to enjoy the outdoor space. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria council gives pandemic patios year-long extension

The Victoria Cool Aid Society is fundraising to deliver 10,000 pairs of socks to south Island residents in need. (Victoria Cool Aid Society/Facebook)
Sock fundraiser promises some comfort for Greater Victoria residents in need

Sooke’s annual Santa Parade returns on Dec. 5, but with pandemic protocols in place. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Traditional Sooke Santa Parade to return, for now, with COVID precautions