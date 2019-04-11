Traffic advisory issued for Saturday’s Sarah Beckett Run

Participants to cross West Shore Parkway in two locations near Langford Parkway and Glen Lake Road

The 5K run is expecting to a host approximately 500 participants this year, including families and runners. (Courtesy of the Sarah Beckett Memorial Run Committee)

The Sarah Beckett Memorial Run is expected to bring out more than 500 runners this Saturday.

A traffic advisory released for the run is cautioning drivers travelling through the Westhills area of Langford to be aware of possible delays during the event.

Between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., Glen Lake Road from Belmont Secondary to the end of Parkdale Drive will be down to one lane of alternating traffic for the start of the 5K run and walk.

Traffic control professionals will be stopping traffic in order to allow participants to cross West Shore Parkway in two locations near Langford Parkway.

Drivers can expect delays at the crosswalk at Commander Court from 10:10 to 11:30 a.m. and at the Langford Parkway roundabout from 10:20 a.m. until noon.

“We apologize in advance for any inconvenience this may cause. We hope that you will support us as we raise money for the CRD Traffic Safety Commission’s Sarah Beckett Memorial Scholarship,” the Sarah Beckett Memorial Run Committee said in a release.

The annual scholarship will award $2,000 to a post-secondary student based on “demonstrated academic achievement, financial need, community service record, and an expressed interest in pursuing a career in law enforcement,” according to their website.

The event will have a barbecue by donation, a business expo and kids zone on hand, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Belmont Secondary School.

The run will take place on April 13, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Belmont Secondary School, 3041 Langford Lake Road. Registrations end Friday at a cost of $55, which includes a technical run shirt, finishers medal and participant insurance.

