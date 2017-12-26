Tree chipping options abound for those real trees

By-donation recycling supports youth rugby, firefighter’s charitable organization, Vikes athletics

CW Rugby recycles trees by-donation at Oak Bay Windsor Park, the Rose Garden corner, Dec. 27, noon to 4 p.m.; Dec. 30,31, Jan. 1, 6 and 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Submitted)

Opportunities abound to recycle those real Christmas trees and benefit a local charity.

For 15 years the Castaway Wanderer Rugby Football Club has coordinated a tree recycle by donation event. Bartlett Tree Experts donate their chipping truck and employees to deal with the the trees.

CW Rugby is an amateur Rugby Club with Mini’s to Juniors to women and men’s teams. Hundreds of Greater Victoria families benefit from programs and teams from September to April each year. The CW tree chipping by donation is a big important fund raiser to support a program that works with a small budget but significant expenses.

CW Rugby collects trees by-donation at Oak Bay Windsor Park, in the Rose Garden corner, Dec. 27 from noon to 4 p.m. as well as Dec. 30,31, Jan. 1, 6 and 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oak Bay Fire Fighters Charitable Foundation recycles trees by donation at Fireman’s Park Jan. 6 and 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The charitable foundation funds a variety of projects and community groups from Oak Bay schools to athletics and larger organizations including the B.C. Professional Fire Fighters Burn Fund – a fundraising body for firefighters throughout the province. Visit oakbayfirefighters.com to learn more about the organization.

The University of Victoria Vikes men’s and women’s cross country teams continue a 17-year Christmas tree tradition this year, selling trees then welcoming them back for recycling.Tree chipping is Jan. 6 and 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 at Centennial Stadium.

 

cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Peninsula firefighters collect food, cash for local food bank
Next story
Victoria Christmas Bird Count tallies highest numbers since 2006

Just Posted

UPDATE: Oak Bay Police find two bodies on Christmas Day

An injured person was also found at the scene and taken to hospital. Authorities say the public is not at risk

10 to 15 cm of snow expected to blanket parts of Vancouver Island

Much of Vancouver Island is forecasted to have a white Christmas Eve, Environment Canada says

Track Santa Claus along his Christmas Eve journey to B.C.

Santa has already dropped off gifts in Korea, Hong Kong and Nepal

Exclusive interview with Santa Claus

Jolly old St. Nick sits down with Oak Bay News

Event goers burned in James Bay church fire

Victoria Fire Department was on scene, fire extinguished by the time they arrived

VIDEO: Passenger breaks out into song aboard B.C. ferry

Aboard a ferry from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay, passengers sang along to ‘Angels We Have Heard on High’

Saanich girl hit by vehicle in an induced coma

Eleven-year-old Leila Bui has been sedated at hospital since Wednesday

School bus crashes near Shawnigan Lake

Both drivers were injured, and 12 students on the school bus were unharmed

Port Alberni mourns death of teen in tragic accident

Girl was on her way to ask about volunteering at SPCA when she died

Child found safe in stolen car in Ontario

Police find toddler in car stolen with the child still in it on Christmas Day

Thousands in Nova Scotia without power

A wild winter storm knocks out power to much of Nova Scotia

Boxing Day madness begins

Get ready to shop, as some of the biggest deals of the year are to happen today

A deep freeze settles in across country

Environment Canada issues extreme cold warnings across country

VIDEO: In Christmas message, queen honours cities hit by terror

Queen Elizabeth II addresses the Commonwealth

Most Read