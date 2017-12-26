Tree chipping options abound for those real trees

CW Rugby recycles trees by-donation at Oak Bay Windsor Park, the Rose Garden corner, Dec. 27, noon to 4 p.m.; Dec. 30,31, Jan. 1, 6 and 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Submitted)

Opportunities abound to recycle those real Christmas trees and benefit a local charity.

For 15 years the Castaway Wanderer Rugby Football Club has coordinated a tree recycle by donation event. Bartlett Tree Experts donate their chipping truck and employees to deal with the the trees.

CW Rugby is an amateur Rugby Club with Mini’s to Juniors to women and men’s teams. Hundreds of Greater Victoria families benefit from programs and teams from September to April each year. The CW tree chipping by donation is a big important fund raiser to support a program that works with a small budget but significant expenses.

CW Rugby collects trees by-donation at Oak Bay Windsor Park, in the Rose Garden corner, Dec. 27 from noon to 4 p.m. as well as Dec. 30,31, Jan. 1, 6 and 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oak Bay Fire Fighters Charitable Foundation recycles trees by donation at Fireman’s Park Jan. 6 and 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The charitable foundation funds a variety of projects and community groups from Oak Bay schools to athletics and larger organizations including the B.C. Professional Fire Fighters Burn Fund – a fundraising body for firefighters throughout the province. Visit oakbayfirefighters.com to learn more about the organization.

The University of Victoria Vikes men’s and women’s cross country teams continue a 17-year Christmas tree tradition this year, selling trees then welcoming them back for recycling.Tree chipping is Jan. 6 and 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 at Centennial Stadium.

