Tree chipping options across Greater Victoria raise funds for critical charities

Greater Victoria residents can drop off trees (by donation) at the Tillicum Shopping Centre, Broadmead Village Shopping Centre, Save-On-Foods’ Fort and Foul Bay location, Westshore Town Centre and the University Heights Shopping Centre.

The Scouts host a bottle drive and tree chipping Jan. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3266 Glasgow St.

Trees are chipped by donation to the 1st Douglas Scouts. Parents and youth will also collect bottles in the neighbourhood and welcome drop-offs at the hall.

North Saanich volunteer firefighters offer tree chipping and open house Saturday, Jan. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 986 Wain Rd.

North Saanich and Sidney residents can also have trees picked ups or a minimum $20 donation. Call or leave a message at 250-656-1931 to make arrangements. Trees can also be dropped off.

Funds raised go to Santas Anonymous.

Colwood Fire Rescue will once again be accepting trees by donation for chipping. Trees will be accepted at the fire hall, 3215 Metchosin Rd., on Jan. 4 and 5 from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Reynolds music hosts a Christmas tree chipping fundraiser. Trees are chipped Jan. 4,5, 11 and 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the school parking lot at 3963 Borden St. An environmentally sound pride of the program, they chip trees by hand using only kid power.

The Sidney Lions Club annual Christmas Tree Shredding in Iroquois Park runs Saturday, Jan. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the corner of Fifth Street and Ocean Avenue. Donations are gratefully accepted and appreciated.

The Knights of Columbus tree recycling event will also take place on Jan. 4, running from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the St. Josephs The Worker Parish parking lot, 753 Burnside Road West. This event is also by donation.

Easter Seals BC and Yukon will be hosting its annual Chip in for the Kids event on Jan. 4 and 5 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Easter Seals is a charity dedicated to supporting families and persons with disabilities or diverse abilities by offering specialized programs and services, such as the Easter Seals camps and Easter Seals House. Proceeds from the tree recycling donations go to funding these programs and services.

North Saanich firefighters will be hosting an open house and tree chipping event on Saturday, Jan. 4 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Bring your tree and join the North Saanich Fire Department at the Wain Road fire hall (986 Wain Rd.) for hot dogs, refreshments and fire truck rides.

The Kinsmen Club of Victoria with the help of Bartlett Tree Experts will be chipping trees by donation at Sands Funeral Chapel 1803 Quadra St. on Jan. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations will go to adults with disabilities in need of medical equipment. Free hot chocolate and cookies provided, hot dogs will be available for purchase.

A tree collection will also take place at the same time at the McTavish fire hall, 1620 McTavish Rd. Trees will be accepted by donation with all proceeds going to CFAX’s Santa’ Anonymous. Prior to the event, North Saanich and Sidney residents can call 250-656-1931 to arrange tree pick up with a minimum $20 donation.

