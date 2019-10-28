BC Transit offers tips for safe transportation and trick-or-treating this Halloween. (File Photo)

Trick-or-treat safely with BC Transit tips for Halloween night

Adults should plan ahead if they head out for a ‘spooktacular time’

With little ghosts and miniature ghouls taking to Greater Victoria streets at the end of month, BC Transit is offering tips to bus-taking trick-or-treaters for a safe and spooky Halloween night.

The transit authority asks that young children be accompanied by an adult or responsible older child, and those in costume carry flashlights or incorporate LED lights or reflective strips into their costumes.

BC Transit recommends eye make up over masks, which can sometimes make it difficult for a child to see where they’re going.

“Remind all superheroes and villains to stop at the curb, look both ways and listen for oncoming traffic,” a BC Transit release says. “Remind the younger goblins and ghouls to never go into a stranger’s house or vehicle [and] only visit homes that want to participate in the Halloween fun – look for jack-o-lanterns and other decorations before you ring a doorbell.”

BC Transit also tells adults to plan ahead if they are heading out for a “spooktacular time.”


