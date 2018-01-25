Trifle or Treasure shows Victorians what their ‘valuables’ are worth

Angela Buckingham (from left) and Sandra Browning-Moore of Gallery Associates will partner with Alison Ross of Kilshaw’s Auctioneers for Trifle or Treasure: What’s It Worth? The annual fundraising event for the Art Gallery of Victoria offers the curious an opportunity to bring in special objects and have them appraised by experts. Kristyn Anthony/VICTORIA NEWS

They say one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

While that saying might be a little out of date, the premise remains the same, so the Gallery Associates of Greater Victoria are teaming up with Kilshaw’s for the third installment of Trifle or Treasure: What’s It Worth? on Feb. 7 at the auctioneer’s downtown location at 1007 Langley St.

“It’s everything from antiquities all the way to current art and everything in between,” says Kilshaw’s owner Alison Ross. “What makes it exciting for us as appraisers is the fact that we never know what’s going to show up.”

A $45 ticket includes an appraisal for one of two items participants are encouraged to bring, with proceeds benefiting exhibitions and programs at the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria.

“Even if you don’t bring anything, it’s just so wonderful and fun to see what other people have brought from their homes and see what surprises there are,” says Angela Buckingham, co-chair of the What’s It Worth? committee.

For those who are curious, she calls it a fun night out and people are always surprised when they learn they have something unique.

Items will be projected onto two large screens as Ross and her colleague, Jeffrey Dean, use their expertise to provide inquiring minds with the value of their treasures, and perhaps a little history too.

“I think for most people it’s not just money, but, tell me a bit about this piece, what’s its place in history?” Ross explains.

She finds that because hers is a knowledge-based industry, approaching an auction house can be intimidating and an event like this opens the doors for people.

Buckingham says that’s what makes a night like this so fun. People admittedly come not really knowing the value of their objects, but Ross and Dean know what to look for, she says.

In a retirement community like Victoria, with many old, established families, Ross says interesting things come through the city quite regularly. Kilshaw’s once sold the jewellery of Princess Beatrice, granddaughter of Queen Victoria.

“People the world over know that they need to be checking what goes on in Victoria just because of the amazing objects that show up here,” Ross says.

For more information, or to purchase tickets to the event, visit AGGV.ca and in the meantime, get scouring the basement cupboards.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com