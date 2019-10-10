‘Trio Espresso’ brings jazz to Highlands coffee house

Susannah Adams performs alongside and Coun. Karel Roessingh during the Highlands Music Coffee House at Caleb Pike House in 2018. (Black Press Media File photo)

Looking for the perfect way to unwind after a chilly fall day?

Highlands Music Coffee House presents ‘Trio Espresso’, a band that has been entertaining Victorians with their jazz, swing ballads, and blues for the past 12 years.

“Live music is simply a lovely thing,” says Zhinoos Armstrong, event organizer for the past 20 years. “There’s something wonderful about the community coming together to listen to one sound. Being in that environment, especially in a quaint coffee shop, brings me joy.”

ALSO READ: Hide+Seek serves more than coffee

The Music Coffee House regularly features local artists once a month, covering all genres, from classical to country.

Trio Espresso features vocalist and songwriter Carol Sokoloff, Kenny Seidman on the keyboard, and Alex Olsen on acoustic bass. They’ve performed at Jazz Fest, Centennial Square, Herman’s Jazz Club, the Oswego Hotel and numerous other venues.

READ MORE: Milano Roasters brings award-winning coffee to Victoria

The evening will consist of jazz standards in the stylings of Ella Fitzgeralds and a bit of folk as well.

Before the show begins, there will be space for open mic and attendees are encouraged to bring their guitar or keyboard to share a song.

The event takes place Saturday, Oct. 12 at Caleb Pike House, located at 1589 Millstream Rd. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30. Entrance is $7 per person with children under 15 free.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.