Members of the 5th Garry oak Scouts in Oak Bay, Emmett Gough, Adam Ross and Nathan Williams have been working on a project to map native and invasive species in Bowker Creek. They have been removing invasive plants with the help of the District of Oak Bay and the Friends of Bowker Creek. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Trio of 10-year-olds swap invasive for native plants in Bowker Creek

Garry Oak Scouts take on capstone project

A trio of boys in the 5th Garry Oak Scouts have taken on a capstone project to remove invasive species from the creek and replace them with native plants.

So far it’s meant getting right into the creek and mapping the invasive and native plants before removing them. Nathan Williams, Emmett Gough and Adam Ross are all 10 and in Grade 5 at Willows elementary. They started a few months ago and are passionate about the work.

READ ALSO: Video: Oak Bay High soccer turf closed indefinitely as fibres shed into Bowker Creek

“We’ve been going on for three months,” Ross said.

“It feels good to be improving things but you also realize how much it has changed over the years,” Williams said.

“It’s for a better future,” Gough said.

The trio partnered with Friends of Bowker Creek and the District of Oak Bay for the project. The latter removed a major tree as part of the invasive removal. The boys will soon be adding native plants, and will be sure to document them in the inventory of their Bowker Creek map.

“By the end we want it to be invasive free, native, and a thriving metropolis for ducks,” Williams said.

READ MORE: Bowker Creek 100-year restoration plan gets new signage

“It’s about a [natural] balance,” said Gough, noting that they also pulled out a lot of garbage. “We found a 100 per cent polyester shirt.”

They also pulled out a cone, a basketball, some hockey pucks, dog balls and candy wrappers.

When they are on site they are joined by Ruth Currey and other Friends of Bowker Creek members. Currey helps the boys identify plants but credits them for the project.

“They deserve all the praise for this,” Currey said.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Oak Bay woman and newly-adopted daughters stuff stockings for at-risk youth

Just Posted

Three Saanich Peninsula organizations receive early Christmas presents

Saanich Marine Rescue Society and and Peninsula Streams Society among community grant recipients

Plane crash site spotted on Vancouver Island

Plane destined for Tofino Saturday did not arrive

Local MLA Adam Olsen cites family commitments as one of the reasons for not running as leader

Olsen will become interim leader of B.C. Greens on Jan. 6, 2020 when leadership race starts

Holiday schedules to take effect at Saanich facilities

Closures and changes in open hours Dec. 24 to Jan. 1

BC Transit offers free bus service for New Year’s

Altered schedules posted for the holiday season across Greater Victoria

Cute, fluffy, heartwarming: Here are B.C.’s top animal stories of 2019

From dogs to moose to cougars, here’s what caught our eye in 2019

CP rail train hit by an avalanche east of Revelstoke

An assessment is in process

‘Most’ Atlantic salmon in pen escape after fire at B.C. fish farm

21,000 salmon were in the pen when the fire broke out

‘Wexit’ should heed pitfalls faced by other separatist movements: experts

Western Canadian grievances largely centre on a perceived federal animus toward the oil and gas sector

B.C. VIEWS: An unpredictable year ahead

B.C. economy continues to do well generally, with low unemployment rates and good job creation numbers

Potent power play pushes Canucks to 4-1 win over Penguins

Virtanen, Miller tally with man advantage for Vancouver

UPDATED: Bus loop at Nanaimo mall re-opened after suspicious package incident

RCMP’s explosives disposal unit attended Woodgrove Centre on Saturday evening

Santa’s Village shut down by bylaw re-opens after visit from Maple Ridge mayor

Santa will look for new, larger location for next Christmas season

Conservatives postpone policy convention to focus on organizing leadership race

The party’s national council voted on the decision on Friday

Most Read