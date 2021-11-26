Tsawout First Nation hosts Nov. 27 craft fair

Art for sale to include locally produced carvings, knitting, jewelry and beadwork

Kathy and Doug LaFortune, pictured, are helping to organize a Nov. 27 craft fair in the Tsawout First Nation gymnasium. (Black Press Media file photo)

Tsawout First Nation is bringing holiday cheer to the Peninsula this weekend by hosting an arts and crafts sale.

READ MORE: ‘It was just like we can breathe again’: Tsawout bighouse takes shape

Organized in partnership with Elders Kathy and Doug LaFortune, the sale will take place on Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Nation’s gymnasium, located at 7728 Tetayut Rd.

According to a poster created by Doug LaFortune, the sale boasts local artists’ handiwork including carvings, knitting, jewelry, beadwork and orange T-shirts.

To ensure safety for all visitors, proof of vaccine must be shown to enter the event. Debit payments may not be available at every vendor’s table, so organizers recommend bringing cash.

READ MORE: KELSET school in North Saanich unveils welcome pole

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich Peninsula