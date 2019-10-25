John MacFarlane’s account of the journey of the Tillicum sheds a lot of falsehoods about the famous trip. (File)

Twisted nautical tale set right by local author

The story of the Tillicum has been wrong for a century

Poor memories, brazen egos, and outright lies have characterized the accounts of the three-year, round-the-world journey of Capt. John Voss and his first mate, newspaperman N.K. Luxton.

But that’s a situation author and historian John MacFarlane intends to set right when he comes to the Sooke Region Museum for an illustrated talk on the incredible voyage.

MacFarlane will describe how Voss and Luxton set out from Victoria in a yacht fashioned from dugout canoe and how their story made them the 1901 equivalent of today’s rock stars.

“They would arrive at a port and thousands of people would come out to see the pair,” MacFarlane said.

“Newspapers tracked their progress, and they were very famous around the world.”

Unfortunately, the books written by the pair after the voyage were full of inaccuracies.

“Voss’s book has been in print for 110 years, and I always took it to be the gospel truth,” MacFarlane said.

“It wasn’t until I started researching that I found what had been written wasn’t at all accurate.”

MacFarlane has uncovered evidence Voss, whose English was imperfect, had relied on a ghostwriter for his book and may never have read the manuscript.

So MacFarlane took it upon himself to sift fact from fiction, critically comparing Voss’s and Luxton’s accounts against library materials, archives, museums and other sources from around the world.

“Make no mistake about it, (the journey) was an incredible accomplishment. They set out in what was a pretty poorly designed yacht, without electronic navigation equipment or a motor. It was an amazing feat,” MacFarlane said.

“But the tales of cannibals and murder probably never happened. The real story of what happened has never really been told.”

MacFarlane came by his interest in the Voss journey quite honestly.

As the past director of Victoria’s Maritime Museum, he would see Voss’s yacht, Tillicum, which was on display in the museum, every day.

ALSO READ: Maritime Museum wants to go home

“It never ceased to amaze me that this little boat carried these men around the globe,” he recalled.

MacFarlane’s research and work on the project has spanned three decades and now MacFarlane is ready to tell the real story of the voyage of the Tillicum.

He’ll be at the Sooke Region Museum on Nov. 17 between 2 and 4 p.m.

His book, Around the World in a Dugout Canoe, will be available for sale and autograph.

It’s all part of the museum’s speaker series and it’s provided free of charge, although museum donations are welcome.

MacFarlane is also a driving force behind Nauticapedia.ca, a website dedicated to maritime history.


mailto:tim.collins@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Pumpkin people, pressed apples and more to grace Family Harvest Festival in Saanich
Next story
‘One Sailing White’: Passengers concoct punny drink names for BC Ferries’ onboard alcohol

Just Posted

‘One Sailing White’: Passengers concoct punny drink names for BC Ferries’ onboard alcohol

One Sailing White, Expect Delay IPA and Duke Pint among the suggestions

Saanich police warn of ‘virtual kidnapping’ fraud scams

Victims contacted by scammers claiming to be Chinese Police

Protesters gather at west Shore RCMP detachment

Rick Stiebel/News Staff Protesters with Vancouver Island’s branch of Extinction Rebellion (XR)… Continue reading

Sooke woman looking for kind stranger who offered hugs after dog was put to sleep

Rose O’Neill posted online looking for woman who took ‘the time to comfort a stranger’

Wind gusts 70 to 90 km/h expected across Greater Victoria

Environment Canada issues wind warning easing off in the afternoon

Possible to hold socially conservative views and be prime minister: Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said he knows his future is not guaranteed

Greta Thunberg to join growing crowd at climate change rally in Vancouver

Climate activist, 16, to speak in Vancouver Friday

Light-entangled deer spotted in Vancouver Island town

Typically conservation will safely capture the deer and remove the item once located

POLL: Are you satisfied with the result of the federal election?

The ballots have now been counted and the dust has settled on… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Oct. 22, 2019

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

No crude, but still rude: BC Hydro survey reveals conflict at electric vehicle charging stations

Almost a quarter of electric vehicle owners said they’ve gotten in an argument at a charging station

Twisted nautical tale set right by local author

The story of the Tillicum has been wrong for a century

‘It’s terrifying’: B.C. teen leads effort to fight climate change

Fifteen teenagers are suing government for violating their right to life, liberty and security of the person

In the news: Licence plate fights and a letter hailing tennis star Bianca Andreescu

Climate change lawsuit filed in Canada as climate strike takes place in Vancouver

Most Read