Two Esquimalt homes saved from development site heading to Songhees Nation

Two single-family homes are on the move in Esquimalt.

Making way for a five-storey, 46-unit condo building, the homes at 815 and 825 Selkirk Ave. were slated for demolition. But TLA Developments sought to salvage as much as possible from the site.

“As a part of our commitment to sustainable building practices, we hosted a ‘Take Your Plant Event’ during the summer, inviting our neighbouring residents … to harvest and rehome the plants and shrubbery from our site. Furthermore, we sought to expand this initiative, exploring the potential to preserve the integrity of two single-family homes, which led us to discussions with the Songhees Nation,” said TLA project manager Mark Hingley in a statement.

Conversations with the Nation resulted in the homes being gifted to two families via a lottery.

This month the homes are going to be lifted off their foundations and transported by truck during early morning hours to their new locations on the Songhees Nation.

“With a housing crisis across the region directly impacting our community, this opportunity to move upcycled homes onto Songhees reserve is a welcome one,” Chief Ron Sam said in the same statement. “We look forward to more chances to work with developers like TLA, keeping viable homes out of the landfill and providing families with safe, secure, and long-term housing.”

