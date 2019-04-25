Union, Labour Council mark Day of Mourning at Camosun College

Victoria Coun. Jeremy Loveday attends the memorial at Camosun College for the National Day of Mourning in 2018. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Last year, 131 B.C. workers died from a workplace injury or disease and in Canada, April 28 is designated the Day of Mourning. Ahead of that day, workers, families, employers, and communities come together at 35 ceremonies held around the province to remember those who have lost their lives to work-related incidents or occupational disease.

While the official Day of Mourning is April 28, CUPE Local 2081 (Camosun College support staff) and the Victoria Labour Council mark the day with a public ceremony on Camosun College’s Lansdowne campus on Friday, April 26. A Day of Mourning Ceremony is from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 3100 Foul Bay Rd. (at the southeast corner of the Paul Building).

