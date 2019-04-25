Victoria Coun. Jeremy Loveday attends the memorial at Camosun College for the National Day of Mourning in 2018. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Union, Labour Council mark Day of Mourning at Camosun College

Public ceremony at Lansdowne Campus set for April 26

Last year, 131 B.C. workers died from a workplace injury or disease and in Canada, April 28 is designated the Day of Mourning. Ahead of that day, workers, families, employers, and communities come together at 35 ceremonies held around the province to remember those who have lost their lives to work-related incidents or occupational disease.

READ ALSO: Saanich responds to mock emergency

While the official Day of Mourning is April 28, CUPE Local 2081 (Camosun College support staff) and the Victoria Labour Council mark the day with a public ceremony on Camosun College’s Lansdowne campus on Friday, April 26. A Day of Mourning Ceremony is from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 3100 Foul Bay Rd. (at the southeast corner of the Paul Building).

For more information, visit dayofmourning.bc.ca.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Gardeners can stock up for spring at Saanich’s Horticulture Centre of the Pacific

Just Posted

Union, Labour Council mark Day of Mourning at Camosun College

Public ceremony at Lansdowne Campus set for April 26

Harbour of Hope reaches $100k fundraising goal to help refugee families

Organization aims to cover the families’ living expenses for a year and beyond

Victoria school district to spend $10,589 per student next year

School board approves $250 million budget

French for the Future event to host 300 students in Victoria

Victoria event welcomes students from Greater Victoria and Vancouver

Man Tasered in View Royal after West Shore RCMP respond to disturbance call

Suspect was taken to hospital

VIDEO: Large dust devil swirls through town in B.C.’s interior

Residents look on as column climbs about 90 feet into the air

Wanted by Crime Stoppers

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you think the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris should be rebuilt?

Images of one of the word’s most iconic landmarks were seared into… Continue reading

Blaine, Wash. inn owner, charged with smuggling people into B.C., granted bail

Robert Joseph Boule ordered to turn away anyone indicating a plan to enter Canada illegally

Island man in ‘serious but stable’ condition after domestic dispute results in knife wounds

33-year-old woman in custody for assault causing bodily harm

RCMP arrest B.C. man following threatening Vaisakhi Facebook post

Post made reference to pressure cooker bomb at massive Surrey parade

Second dump site of Dungeness crab discovered in northern B.C.

DFO confident new site related to larger April 2 dump

Northern B.C. high school student reaches 100,000 followers on YouTube

Voice actor, animator, Jericho Fortune has more than 30-million views on his channel GTAGAMER222

University mourns student who died in B.C. canoeing accident

Andrew Milner, 19, was in his second year with the University of Calgary’s basketball program

Most Read