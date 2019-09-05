From 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., in the Save-On-Foods parking lot at 3510 Blanshard Street, you can drive up and drive away with breakfast while helping support the unignorable issue of child hunger. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

United Way’s #drive4five campaign supports children living in poverty

Drive up, pay $5 and drive away with cofffe, muffin and more

The back to school rush is in full swing now as parents and students get into the groove of their morning routine, but on Sept. 17 you can skip breakfast at home thanks to United Way’s #Drive4Five campaign.

READ ALSO: United Way Greater Victoria campaign encourages people to help make change

From 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., in the Save-On-Foods parking lot at 3510 Blanshard St., you can drive up and drive away with breakfast while helping address the issue of child hunger.

The event is the official kick off for United Way’s 2019 fundraising campaign, aiming to help the one in five children living in poverty in British Columbia.

READ ALSO: United Way grants $8,000 to Umbrella Society for addictions support

Breakfast includes a coffee, muffin, fruit and juice. For those wanting to treat their workplace to breakfast, you can pre-order breakfast bags by Sept. 13 for groups of 10 or more by emailing drive4five@uwgv.ca.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Smoking at Swan Lake is illegal, but that isn’t stopping people

Just Posted

United Way’s #drive4five campaign supports children living in poverty

Drive up, pay $5 and drive away with cofffe, muffin and more

Victoria-based band shares experience with racism outside Lucky Bar

The band posted about the incident on social media to highlight what’s happening in the city

UPDATED: Man arrested after eight hour standoff on Begbie Street

The man stole a car and rammed several vehicles earlier this morning

Greater Victoria woman sells jam at cancer walk to ‘preserve’ friend’s memory

The Ovarian Cancer Canada Walk of Hope takes place Sept. 8 at Royal Roads University

Province recognizes Sidney veteran for almost six decades of volunteer work

Donald Fisher among 44 British Columbians awarded the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers

VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian headed to the Maritimes, Quebec

Canadian Hurricane Centre says storm expected this weekend as Category 1 or strong tropical storm

POLL: Are you disappointed Uber will not be operating in Greater Victoria?

Those hoping it would soon be easier to catch a ride around… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Sept. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

RCMP arrest Vancouver Island man suspected in multiple commercial break-ins

Port Alberni RCMP have arrested and charged a man they suspect is… Continue reading

Canadian wheelchair basketball teams secure spots in Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

The women’s team won gold medal at Parapan Am Games, men’s team won silver medal

Former B.C. Mountie charged with seven counts of breach of trust

BC Prosecution Service announced the charges have been approved

Kelowna company apologizes for vulgar sign after vandalism

The questionable sign was only up for a brief period of time, according to Mission Group

Fisherman dies after getting tangled in net, falling off boat near Port Alberni

Incident is not considered suspicious at this time

B.C. rent increases to be held to 2.6% for next year

Second year for annual increases to be held to inflation rate

Most Read