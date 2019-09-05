United Way’s #drive4five campaign supports children living in poverty

Drive up, pay $5 and drive away with cofffe, muffin and more

From 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., in the Save-On-Foods parking lot at 3510 Blanshard Street, you can drive up and drive away with breakfast while helping support the unignorable issue of child hunger. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

The back to school rush is in full swing now as parents and students get into the groove of their morning routine, but on Sept. 17 you can skip breakfast at home thanks to United Way’s #Drive4Five campaign.

From 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., in the Save-On-Foods parking lot at 3510 Blanshard St., you can drive up and drive away with breakfast while helping address the issue of child hunger.

The event is the official kick off for United Way’s 2019 fundraising campaign, aiming to help the one in five children living in poverty in British Columbia.

Breakfast includes a coffee, muffin, fruit and juice. For those wanting to treat their workplace to breakfast, you can pre-order breakfast bags by Sept. 13 for groups of 10 or more by emailing drive4five@uwgv.ca.