The District of Saanich is reminding residents of bylaws prohibiting dogs in some areas of the district as well as leash requirements. (Black Press Media file photo)

Unleashed pups not permitted in some Saanich parks

Residents reminded of summer dog restrictions within district

With more than 170 parks in the district, Saanich is reminding residents of which green spaces dogs are not permitted to use during the warmer months.

The District of Saanich has four season restrictions which are in effect from May 1 to Aug. 31 and include Cadboro-Gyro Park, Cordova Bay Beach, Mount Douglas Park Beach and Whitehead Park.

During that time period, dogs are not permitted after 9 a.m. in Cadboro-Gyro Park, the Cadboro Bay public beach area or Cordova Bay Beach (between Cordova Bay Park and Walema Avenue). Dogs are not permitted at any time during those months at Mount Douglas Park Beach and the adjacent picnic/parking area or Whitehead Park.

Dogs are also not allowed in any fenced baseball fields between March 1 and Oct. 31.

Other restrictions in the district require dogs to be on leash at all times while on school grounds, within 10 metres of playground equipment, in Royal Oak Burial Park, on Lochside Trail within the Blenkinsop Lake area, in Cedar Hill Park (including all trails), and along the perimeter trail in Rithet’s Bog.

Due to the sensitive nature sanctuaries, dogs are prohibited all year long in Swan Lake Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary and Quick’s Bottom. Dogs are also not permitted on artificial turf fields or within 50 metres of King’s Pond in Cedar Hill Park except when leashed on the chip trail.

Saanich Animal Control officers will be out monitoring these restricted areas over the summer and are reminding residents to obey the rules and leash regulations, clean up after dogs and to be mindful of the environment.

More detailed information, including maps, can be found at saanich.ca. The Saanich Pound can be reached at 250-475-4321, to answer any questions regarding Saanich animal bylaws.

District of Saanich

