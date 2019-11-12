Don Denton/Boulevard November 7, 2019 - From left, The Bay Downtown’s Cosmetic and Fragrance staff Venus Earle, manager Cecily Meausette and Valerie Desmarais gather to promote the Unwrap the Glam Gala happening on Nov. 16 from 6:30 until 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 with $5 going towards the Hudson’s Bay Foundation in support of its mental health charitable partners. The foundation is committed to improving mental health across Canada through the Headfirst program. This event features a number of surprises throughout the night, including entertainment, product samples, door prizes, special sales and so much more. Tickets are available in store for purchase.

Unwrap the glam and make someone shine at the Hudson’s Bay

Special event raises funds for improving mental health across Canada

Get a jump on holiday shopping for that special someone – or yourself – and feel good about supporting mental health initiatives across Canada.

Transforming the Hudson’s Bay downtown Victoria location, the Unwrap the Glam Gala will make participants sparkle on Nov. 16 from 6:30 until 9 p.m.

Tickets are $10 with $5 going towards the Hudson’s Bay Foundation in support of its mental health charitable partners. The foundation is committed to improving mental health across Canada through the Headfirst program.

This popular event features a number of surprises throughout the night to make guests beam, including entertainment, product samples, door prizes, special sales and so much more.

Tickets are available in store for purchase.

