An updated map of the amenities offered in the Town of View Royal. (View Royal website)

Updated View Royal parks map shows new trails and play areas

Town of View Royal produced map highlights amenities

An updated View Royal parks and trails map marks additional amenities of the past few years.

The new maps shows a viewpoint and walking trail were added to the wooded Edwards Park.

Mellor Park on the waterfront had an added play area to the natural amenities and viewpoint since 2014.

The map also notes the addition of a play area to Portage Park and a walking trail that was added to Chilco Park.

The guide, created by the Town of View Royal, lists more than 30 parks around town. Baseball diamonds, it points out, are available at Helmcken Centennial Park. There’s also a new half court with basketball hoop and hockey area at Chancellor Park.

“View Royal Park has a paved walking loop with outdoor exercise [equipment]. There is a new playground for the kids to enjoy while you get in that workout,” it states.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly indicated the creator of this resource and has been corrected. It is produced by the Town of View Royal.

