UrbaCity raises record-breaking $70,000 for Island Prostate Centre

240 racers, corporate sponsors fill the coffers for the cause

Island Prostate Centre is $70,000 richer thanks to 240 racers and donors in the UrbaCity Challenge.

Racers sped through challenge stations that tested brain and body Sunday, Sept. 23 to raise the record-breaking funds.

From the Victoria Conference Centre, racers struck out to choose their own route among two dozen scattered Challenge Stations. Challenge Stations included spotting rare finds in the Kilshaw’s auction house, artistically ‘tagging’ a public wall, learning and performing a Bollywood dance routine, taking on group improv games with Paper Street theatre – and a lot more. Thanks to professional course designers Pinnacle Pursuits, each Challenge Station was a totally new experience.

RELATED: The UrbaCity Challenge, Victoria’s epic downtown adventure race

On the winner’s podium, a longtime racer introduced a new generation to UrbaCity and came out on top in the Fun category with team The Legend & the Legacy. In the Fierce category, team Wacky waving inflatable arm flailing two people came in first – and shook the roof with loudest high five in UrbaCity history. IBM Twisted Blisters lived up to their gruesome namesake to win first place in the Corporate Face-Off category.

Separate from the medal winners, teams were also awarded for exceptional fundraising for Island Prostate Centre. Tenacious Two brought in an exceptional $2555, and IBM Twisted Blisters were recognized once again for generating $2,410.

All charity dollars raised go to the Island Prostate Centre, which cares for local men and their families here on Vancouver Island. As a non-profit exclusively funded by donations, Island Prostate Centre relies on UrbaCity and other community fundraisers to continue their vital work providing early detection, counselling, and care.


