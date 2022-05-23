CFUV announced its Queer Histories and Futures project, funded by the Government of Canada’s New Horizons for Seniors Program. (Pixabay)

CFUV announced its Queer Histories and Futures project, funded by the Government of Canada’s New Horizons for Seniors Program. (Pixabay)

UVic campus radio launches program to boost digital literacy, intergenerational connections in queer community

Meetings for CFUV’s Queer Histories and Futures project will begin in mid-June

CFUV, a radio station run by the University of Victoria’s Student Radio Society, has launched their Queer Histories and Futures project to promote technical literacy in queer seniors and form intergenerational connections between Victoria’s queer communities.

The program aims to build a community among queer, trans and non-binary seniors in Victoria while addressing senior isolation and improving digital literacy, security and safety through broadcasted public service announcements, according to a CFUV news release.

This will be done through weekly meet-ups beginning in June, and various learning opportunities for podcasting and audio production said CFUV operations director Nicola Watts in an email.

“During these meetings, LGBTQ2S+ seniors and other members of the queer and trans community will be given the opportunity to tell their stories, hear about others’ experiences, and learn from other generations, through training, facilitated activities, and casual conversation,” said Watts.

Podcasts, radio broadcasts and public service announcements will allow participants the opportunity to share their stories with a larger Victoria audience, she said.

”We’ve heard from younger members of the queer and trans community that they lack intergenerational connections. Intergenerational relationships can facilitate skill-sharing, mentorship, and a sense of belonging through storytelling and shared histories.”

Those interested in participating can do so by reaching email queerfutures@cfuv.ca or by calling Watts at 250 734 2273.

It’s funded by the Government of Canada’s New Horizons for Seniors Program, which supports projects led or inspired by seniors who make a difference in their community, according to a CFUV news release.

