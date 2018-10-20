Free computer courses for seniors start Oct. 28 at the University of Victoria. (Photo contributed)

UVic looks to socialize seniors in the digital age

Computer science department to host series of workshops for those 60 and over

Robert Lee

Special to the News

To learn more about the digital world, the computer science department at the University of Victoria is holding a series of free workshops, specifically for seniors.

The series is designed for community members 60 years or older, with little or no prior experience with computers.

Sessions will cover Google and other search engines, email, Facebook, Twitter, and the concept of social media as well as Microsoft Word and digital productivity and more.

READ ALSO: Programs open the door to lifelong learning

Each session will have a component on online privacy, outlining steps on how to stay secure in the online world. If time permits, there will be a short question period at the end of each session.

The workshops are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 27, Nov. 10, Jan. 12, and Feb. 16 in the Engineering and Computer Science building, rooms ECS 250 and ECS 258.

Pre-registration is not required and attendees can bring their own laptops or use the computers available in the classrooms.

For more information about the sessions, please visit www.uvic.ca/engineering/computerscience/community.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Disney channel TV series being shot in Oak Bay

Just Posted

B.C. Guide dogs is looking for volunteer puppy raisers

Labrador retrievers need to learn obedience and socialization before heading to work

Colwood Elementary gets new inclusive and accessible playground equipment

Parks and playgrounds on the West Shore have equipment for everyone

Tent city campers prepare to leave Uplands Park

Vehicle access remains restricted at Cattle Point

A year in tent city: Timeline of Camp Namegans

Since September 2017, Victoria’s homeless camp has set up in more than 20 locations

‘Repeat test fails’ clogging up the system, says ICBC

Increased driver education key to shorter wait times, safer roads

Tommy Chong says cannabis legalization makes him proud to be a Canadian

Legendary marijuana advocate and comedian celebrates cultural milestone at Kelowna event

Find your future at Black Press career fair in Victoria

More than 70 booths expected at Bay Street Armoury on Oct. 25

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for Oct. 19

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you support amalgamation for communities in the Capital Region?

Residents in Victoria and Saanich will be voting on Oct. 20 on… Continue reading

Payette invites critics to ‘come and spend a few days’ with her

Governor General Julie Payette made her first official to B.C. back in March

More pot stores expected in B.C. in coming ‘weeks and months’: attorney general

Attorney General David Eby and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth visited the new BC Cannabis Store in the province’s Interior

Telus launches charitable foundation to help vulnerable youth

The Telus Friendly Future Foundation complements other social initiatives by the company, including Mobility for Good

Police say suspicious death of B.C. artist ruled a homicide

Patrick Zube Aylward’s body was found in a residence on a rural road outside of Seton Portage, west of Lillooet, B.C.

Temporary roads being built in areas affected by landslide in northern B.C.

Emergency Management BC news release says Disaster Financial Assistance is available to eligible residents of the Peace River Regional District who may have been affected by the landslides

Most Read