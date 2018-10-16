UVic looks to socialize seniors in the digital age

Computer science department to host series of workshops for those 60 and over

Robert Lee

Special to the News

To learn more about the digital world, the computer science department at the University of Victoria is holding a series of free workshops, specifically for seniors.

The series is designed for community members 60 years or older, with little or no prior experience with computers.

Sessions will cover Google and other search engines, email, Facebook, Twitter, and the concept of social media as well as Microsoft Word and digital productivity and more.

Each session will have a component on online privacy, outlining steps on how to stay secure in the online world. If time permits, there will be a short question period at the end of each session.

The workshops are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 27, Nov. 10, Jan. 12, and Feb. 16 in the Engineering and Computer Science building, rooms ECS 250 and ECS 258.

Pre-registration is not required and attendees can bring their own laptops or use the computers available in the classrooms.

For more information about the sessions, please visit www.uvic.ca/engineering/computerscience/community.



c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

