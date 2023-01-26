UVic students go sleepless to place well at competition

By Ella Matte, contributor

UVic students placed third in JDC West’s finance competition on Jan 15.

JDC West is considered the most prestigious undergraduate business competition in Western Canada, with 1,300 students from British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba showing their academic, athletic, debate and other skills at the host school, the University of Saskatchewan.

Students from 12 different schools competed in four different competitions: academic, debate and athletics competition. Plus, a new category this year called the “Challenge.” The goal of the new category is for business students to apply their knowledge to be the backbone of the team’s culture. Challengers were tested on their ability to think critically, communicate, and how they worked quickly as a team.

Kristiana Kloss, a student at UVic who competed, said that “sometimes you do things that you don’t like and it actually has a lot of benefits to you. I would definitely recommend it but prepare yourself not to sleep.”

UVic ended up placing fourth in the challenge category.

The debate competition had four students from each school competing. They were given 30 minutes to review the same proposal and come up with their constructive arguments around the proposed resolution. The style of the debate was kept true to that of the federal government. One team was ‘team government’ and the other as ‘team opposition.’

The main event was the academic competition. There were categories of different academic branches. They included marketing, international business, entrepreneurship, accounting, business strategy, human resources, operations management, business technology, not-for-profit and finance that UVic won third. They were just following — behind the University of Regina taking first place and SFU placing second.

