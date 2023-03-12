Vancouver Island grocers come together for blooming good cancer campaign

Shoppers can buy flowers and fund cutting-edge tools for those facing cancer

Leaders from Vancouver Island grocery brands announce a fundraising campaign to bring life-saving diagnostic equipment to BC Cancer – Victoria. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Grocers from across Vancouver Island come together for a third year to support the BC Cancer Foundation, seeding a fundraising campaign they hope will grow.

Grocers Going Beyond – which includes 49th Parallel, Fairway Markets, Red Barn Market, Thrifty Foods, Country Grocer, The Root Cellar and Tru Value Foods – launched the campaign Thursday (March 8) in Victoria to raise funds for tools to fight cancer.

During the three-week campaign, $2.50 from every potted gerbera or cyclamen sold at the stores help buy state-of-the-art head and neck scopes – critical diagnostic tools used to develop precise, tailored treatment plans for patients facing head and neck cancer.

“The relationship between the BC Cancer Foundation and our brands goes back many years. Cancer impacts each of the communities we serve on Vancouver Island and the surrounding islands. We’re proud to join forces for the Grocers Going Beyond campaign and raise funds to increase early detection and advance treatments for those receiving care at BC Cancer – Victoria,” the group said in a joint statement.

READ ALSO: Made in Victoria T-cells yield promising results in early international cancer trials

Through previous campaigns, the group has raised over $400,000 for the BC Cancer Foundation.

“Funds raised through this campaign will help bring hope to cancer patients across the Island and empower BC Cancer to continue driving innovation in treatments,” said William Litchfield, BC Cancer Foundation’s executive director – Vancouver Island.

“We’re grateful for the continued support of the grocers and the Vancouver Island community. It’s always inspiring to see what can be achieved when our community comes together.”

This initiative builds on the momentum of the BC Cancer Foundation’s Beyond Belief campaign, which is working to advance cancer research and enhance care across the province.

Donate online at bccancerfoundation.com/grocers or at local grocers.

READ ALSO: Access to cervical cancer screenings still behind in Greater Victoria

@van_reeuwyk

christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Cancer Foundation