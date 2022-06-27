Vancouver Island Regional Library kicks off summer reading challenges

Readers of all ages encouraged to build and maintain their reading skills during the summer months

Vancouver Island Regional Library is ready for summer with reading clubs for adults, children and teens. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Summer is here, and at Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) that means summer reading clubs and challenges for readers and library lovers of every age.

Each year, VIRL takes part in the Kids’ Summer Reading Club, a province-wide initiative sponsored by the British Columbia Library Association and local public libraries. The program encourages children to connect with the library to help build and maintain their reading skills during the summer months.

Readers keep track of their progress in reading records while taking part in fun activities and events along the way. Each participant receives a customized Summer Reading Club package they can pick up at any VIRL branch. At the end of summer, participants can celebrate their achievements with a medal.

The Kids’ Summer Reading Club runs from July 5 to Aug. 22. A kick-off party is happening from 6-7 p.m. on July 5 with celebrated Haida author and storyteller Kung Jaadee. Anyone interested in attending this virtual event can email kids@virl.bc.ca to register.

But kids aren’t the only ones who can take part in VIRL summer reading challenges. Branches are also hosting summer reading challenges for teens and adults.

The Teen Summer Challenge, which also runs from July 5 to Aug. 22, will take teen readers (ages 12 to 18) through a jungle of challenges. To participate, teens complete a series of activities that encourage them to read, learn new skills, experiment and think critically. They may even win some prizes along the way.

This year’s challenge theme is based on the popular Jumanji movies, but tasks have been designed to appeal to a variety of interests.

The Adult Summer Reading Challenge is also back with some fun summer games to encourage adults to read during the summer months. This challenge runs from June 28 to Aug. 31. Readers are challenged to pick up a bingo card and play all summer long, with chances to win some prizes along the way.

Readers can register for any of these challenges in-branch or online at www.virl.bc.ca.