The Vancouver Island Regional Library is the fifth largest library system in British Columbia and serves a population of more than 450,000. File photo

The Vancouver Island Regional Library is the fifth largest library system in British Columbia and serves a population of more than 450,000. File photo

Vancouver Island Regional Library mandating vaccines for all employees

The Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) is adopting a Vaccination Operational Policy effective Feb. 11, 2022.

The policy requires all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Feb. 11, 2022. The policy incorporates a number of milestones across a two-month period to allow staff time and increased opportunity to work within the scope of this new Policy.

VIRL is the fifth largest library system in British Columbia and serves a population of more than 450,000 within its service area, including Vancouver Island, neighbouring Gulf Islands, Haida Gwaii and Bella Coola. VIRL employs more than 400 people from within these communities.

“The primary message here is that the individual health of the most vulnerable in our communities and the health of our employees is paramount,” said VIRL executive director, Ben Hyman. “VIRL is compelled to do its part to protect the vitality of our workforce and our communities.”

For more information about safety and available services at Vancouver Island Regional Library, visit virl.bc.ca/services/

COVID-19vancouverisland

Previous story
Saanich woman honoured for bringing diversity and culture to Greater Victoria

Just Posted

The Omicron variant has been identified in a COVID-19 cluster associated with University of Victoria students. (Photo courtesy of UVic)
University of Victoria COVID-19 cluster grows to 124; four cases so far listed as Omicron variant

Carla Willock is clinical director of the Victoria Speech and Language Centre, which provides support for 200 children with autism. (Courtesy Carla Willock)
Victoria autism support providers blindsided by provincial funding changes

The driver of a minivan that struck another vehicle on the Malahat in 2018, killing a man, gets one year driving prohibition and a $1,000 fine. (File photo)
Fatal 2018 crash on Malahat nets driver 1-year driving prohibition, $1,000 fine

Protesters said to be acting in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en land rights protest investment in the Coastal GasLink project, by blocking the entrance to the RBC branch in Saanich’s Broadmead Village on Monday morning. (Photo courtesy of Larry Johnson)
Saanich police arrest 4 protesters blocking bank in Broadmead