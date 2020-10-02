The Oak Bay Village market wraps Oct. 4 behind municipal hall. (Oak Bay Village/Facebook)

Vendors come to Oak Bay Village for one last market

Final outdoor market runs Oct. 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. behind municipal hall

The summer season of the Sunday market in Oak Bay wraps as fall settles in this weekend.

The market behind Oak Bay municipal hall, featuring a variety of farm and edible products with a small selection of local artisans, finishes on Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The variety of vendors offer a selection of fresh and baked or preserved edible products, farm fresh fall produce, baked goods such as macaroons, bread and sweets alongside other edible products such as specialty coffee, canned good, hummus and more.

There is also a selection of artisans offering jewelry, wood art, clothes and accessories for children, pottery, garden art and other fun items.

The best approach to the market is from Oak Bay Avenue through the municipal driveway at 2167 Oak Bay Ave., as there is no access from the Granite Street side. To ensure social distancing, the market has a capacity limit and entry is managed by market staff. A list of the vendors is posted at visitoakbayvillage.ca so customers can plan their visit. Patrons are asked to use hand sanitizer before entering the market and are encouraged to wear masks. Dogs on a leash are welcome at the market.

The Oak Bay Village Farm Market is hosted by the businesses community through the Oak Bay Business Improvement Association.

 

