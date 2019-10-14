More than two dozen education and career vendors will be present at the Black Press Media Extreme Education and Career Fair on Oct. 24 at the Bay Street Armoury. (File Photo)

Vendors open doors to new futures at Black Press Extreme Education & Career Fair

More tham two dozen employers, educators signed on for Victoria event

Opportunities abound at the Black Press Media Extreme Education and Career Fair, where dozens of institutions and employers are poised to connect with career and knowledge seekers.

With more than two dozen vendors signed up, the perfect path to a meaningful, successful path forward could be waiting for the right student, job-seeker, career-changer or lifelong learner.

One such vendor is the Victoria Cool Aid Society, a longstanding community pillar connecting marginalized people with shelter, health care, employment, food, wellness, mental health care, addictions treatment, counselling and more.

READ ALSO: Captured in time: Cool Aid unveils photos from its 50 years of history

More than 350 staff at 19 locations in Victoria, Saanich and Langford help 12,000 people every year. In fact, the Cool Aid Society has been supporting more people who were or are homeless longer than any other community organization.

Human resource advisor Penny Gallegos emphasizes the need for employees who share values of compassion and harm reduction. Cool Aid has no dry facilities, and monitors safe injection and open consumption sites.

“Someone with the right values, the right approach, the right energy, [who] could be very empathetic, non-judgmental,” she said, describing a good candidate. “We need people that have backgrounds in community, social services, experience working with marginalized populations, mental health or substance use issues.”

But Cool Aid does provides comprehensive training for those who don’t have extensive experience.

“If there’s people with interest, I would encourage them to learn more about what we do and see if it might be the right place for them to start working,” Gallegos says. “I encourage people to volunteer with us and understand what we do, understand our services and approach, if they feel it is the right place for them to work, then I encourage them to apply.”

Vancouver Island University (VIU) will also be present at the Career and Education Fair. The university offers more than 120 programs, more than 25 study abroad opportunities and $3.5 million in scholarships, awards and bursaries.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Island university develops program to help kids cope with overdose crisis

“We’re excited to be there to showcase the possibilities that a VIU education offers and to give people the information they need to make a decision about their future,” says Jenn McGarrigle, external communications advisor. “Lots of people come to university later on in life, looking to change careers, gain new skills and advance in the workplace. On top of our degree programs, we offer quick turn-around certificates, diplomas and trades programs as well as graduate programs.”

Other vendors include BC Corrections, Canadian Armed Forces, Community Living BC, ICBC, Retirement Concepts, Royal Roads University, Trillium Care and more.

The Black Press Extreme Education & Career Fair is on Oct. 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bay Street Armoury (713 Bay St.).

For additional information about vendors attending the fair, visit the Black Press Media Extreme Education & Career Fair Facebook page.


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Free firework safety courses coming to the West Shore right before Halloween

Just Posted

Free firework safety courses coming to the West Shore right before Halloween

No permit? You could be fined anywhere between $100 and $10,000

Persons Day to be marked with literary readings in Sidney

Peninsula authors to read from their new books relating to women and courageous journeys, Oct. 18

Antimatter 2019: The best in experimental media art comes to Victoria

22nd annual festival of film, performance art and more biggest ever – 120 artists, 30 countries

Sea Cadets host a garage sale for Sarah Beckett Memorial Playground

Proceeds from a garage sale going to the Sarah Beckett Memorial Playground.

Nurse comes home to ‘dream job’ at Saanich Peninsula Hospital

Jane Fox is the first Aboriginal liaison nurse at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital

VIDEO: Greater Victoria, here’s the news you missed this weekend

Dog killed in alleged hit and run, Goodlife Marathon takes over city and more

‘Save the kids!’ Dorian survivor tells the harrowing story of his Canadian wife’s death

Family held a funeral and placed Alishia Liolli’s remains in a niche at a cemetery in Windsor, Ont.

Okanagan woman, 91, votes at advance polls despite broken hip, shoulder and wrist

Angela Maynard has voted in almost every election during her lifetime

Heiltsuk Nation open first Big House in 120 years in northern B.C.

Opening means the community now has an appropriate space for spiritual and ceremonial events

Singh says NDP would form coalition with the Liberals to stop Tories

Singh was in a Liberal-held riding Sunday afternoon in Surrey where he was pressed about his post-election intentions

‘My heart goes out to the mother’: B.C. dad reacts to stabbing death of Ontario boy

Carson Crimeni, who was also 14, was bullied relentlessly, his dad says

The one with the ‘Friends’ photoshoot: Kelowna group recreates TV show intro

A friend’s departure prompted them to create something that really says, “I’ll be there for you”

Canadian Snowbirds plane crashes before air show in Atlanta

Pilot lands safely after ejecting from jet

Share crash data, private insurers tell David Eby, ICBC

B.C. monopoly makes drivers retrieve their own records

Most Read