Louis Salvino, who worked 33 years for Watkin Motors and 29th St. Auto Shine, gives tips to Janis Lauman, Carol Schroeder, Anne Clarke, and Sue Ulmer in the art of car washing for Grannies à Gogo car wash, Sat, May 6.”

Vernon Grannies ready to get dirty sudsing up support

Car wash raising funds for Gogos

This Saturday’s forecast includes a chance of bubbles, as some grannies are readying to host a car wash.

Grannies à Gogo, sponsored by Watkins Motors, will shine up your vehicle for $15. All proceeds will go toward South African Gogos (which means ‘grandmothers’ in Zulu), who care for their AIDS-orphaned grandchildren.

Energetic grannies will hand-wash your car to a sparkling shine.

Tables of baked goods, preserves, and handicrafts will also be available.

Grannies à Gogo are looking for dirty cars to come clean to support disadvantaged Gogos.

The fundraising event will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, at the Autoplex behind Watkin Motors, at 4607 – 29th St.

fundraising

