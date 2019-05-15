Veterans’ efforts celebrated at Fort Rodd Hill

Two veterans will be honoured for their wartime contributions at Fort Rodd Hill on Friday, May 17.

The two local residents, retired Cdr. Trevor Cole Shuckburgh and retired P.O. Alice Adams, were young adults when they served at sea and took part in the Battle of the Atlantic during the Second World War. The ceremony in honour of these veterans is also an opportunity to pay tribute to those who fought during D-Day and the Battle of Normandy 75 years ago. Second World War military vehicles and re-enactors, a Royal Canadian Navy patrol frigate and a flyover by a vintage aircraft are all part of the activities planned that day.

Gates open at 9:30 a.m., with the ceremony scheduled to begin at 10:30, followed by a reception and historic military programming.

Visit pc.gc.ca/en/lhn-nhs/bc/fortroddhill or call 250-478-5849 for more information.

Check Facebook @FortRoddFisgardNHS for more details.