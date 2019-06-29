Sidney Day will see a colour party from the Royal Canadian Legion lead the parade. (Black Press File)

Veterans shine shoes to march in Sidney Days parade

ANAVets hopes colour party reminds community they’re here to help

Some of Sidney’s elder statesmen and women are shining their shoes and fixing their medals in preparation for Monday’s Sidney Days celebrations.

Members of Royal Canadian Legion Branch 37 and Sidney’s Army, Navy and Air Force Veterans (ANAVets) will form a colour party, carrying around 10 important flags.

ALSO READ: Sidney comes alive with a family-friendly day of land and sea events

As well as the national Maple Leaf flag, the Union Jack (to represent the Queen), the NATO flag, branch flag, B.C. Provincial flag and colours representing the army, navy and air force will be included.

Setting off at 11:20 a.m. from Sidney Tire and marching behind the pipe band, the seven-strong colour party will be followed by about 15 veterans who will all perform an “eyes right” at the raised viewing platform containing local dignitaries, outside Starbucks.

As well as being an important part of Sidney and the Saanich Peninsula, the veterans are keen for their presence to remind people not only of their past service but current endeavours too.

ALSO READ: Forged in fire: D-Day remembered by 99-year-old navy commander

“It gives us an opportunity to remind people that we’re available to them, in particular the veterans, but we do much more than just support the veterans. We’re a community group, and do other things like support young people through bursaries,” says Royal Canadian Legion Branch 37 Membership Chair Frank Hawbolt.

Activities like bursaries often go unheralded and the Legion would like people to know they are very active and willing to help those in need.

“We take care of veterans that you don’t see because of privacy and when they call for help we obviously respond. We’d like people to be reminded that there is such a thing as the Royal Canadian Legion, there is such a thing as veterans and there is such a thing as community support,” says Hawbolt.

ALSO READ: Sidney BIA says sad goodbye to president and executive director

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 37 will also parade in front of the Beacon Park bandstand prior to speeches on Sunday at 7 p.m. They will then form a colour party and march in the Sidney Days parade on Monday, July 1 at around 11:20 a.m.

Organized by the Peninsula Celebrations Society for the 35th consecutive year, the parade will feature live music, marching bands and colourful floats.

To learn more or see a schedule visit peninsulacelebrations.ca.

Previous story
Victoria shows its colours for Canada’s 152nd birthday

Just Posted

Victoria shows its colours for Canada’s 152nd birthday

Full day of activities and entertainment fill the Legislature grounds

Dozens of people die in B.C. waters each summer: Here’s how to not be one of them

After drowning incident at Thetis Lake, LifeSaving Society offers tips for staying safe

Museum marks Canada Day with three-day celebration

Enjoy music, dance and family fun June 29 to July 1

Victoria Business Hub here to ‘hold your hand’ through start-up process

A friendly point of access to streamline the process

RSVP to a party for the stars

The Dominion Astrophysical Observatory is hosting free events all summer

UPDATED: Washington man guilty of 1987 murders of Victoria-area couple

Tanya Van Cuylenborg and Jay Cook of Saanich, B.C., were found dead in 1987

VIDEO: B.C. Sikh man offers unknown culprit behind racist graffiti ‘a cup of tea’

Longtime Williams Lake resident Balhar Dosanjh is a peaceful man

‘Museum of Broken Relationships’ exhibit comes to Canada

The showcase of artifacts that are left behind when love ends is coming to Toronto

Duncan woman found safe and sound on Heather Mountain after two-day ordeal

Alone, lost on the mountain with a chilly wet night setting in, the lost hiker did everything right

‘Almost supernatural:’ orcas active around Nanaimo

Though still a threatened eco-type, transient killer whales appear to be ‘growing at a healthy rate’

Major rock slide in B.C. river raises concerns about salmon spawning

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada is looking at several options to address the problem

Bail set at $275,000 for woman accused in death of B.C. teen

Inderdeep Kaur Deo one of five people charged in connection with 2017 killing of Bhavkiran Dhesi

Sat-on-cat on the mend after surgery in Kamloops

Charlie had hip surgery after someone sat on him

Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue issues warning after new hazard develops in the Puntledge River

Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue (CVGSAR) has launched a “public safety… Continue reading

Most Read